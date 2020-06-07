Rep. Ken Buck: First blockades, then riots: this is how the hypocrisy of the left added fuel to the fire

The United States is at a crossroads. Violent riots threaten our communities just as we begin to resurface from months of confinement. We are now faced with a choice between peace and fear, order and lawlessness, light and darkness.

Governors and mayors across the country acted fearfully when they closed small businesses and closed houses of worship. As a result, millions remain unemployed. Substance abuse, depression, and suicide are on the rise.

In response, Americans across the country turned to the faith and called for reopening as left-wing politicians embarrassed them. As New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, those who disobey social distancing orders have "blood on their hands."

Now more than ever, we need peace, order, and faith as our country falters after the mindless death of George Floyd. But, as thousands of looters and rioters loot shops, burn churches and spread violence across our nation, where are these same left-wing politicians who rebuked faithful and freedom-loving Americans just a few weeks ago? Where were they like the burned-out St. John's Church in Washington, D.C.?

I will always uphold Americans' First Amendment rights, whether it be protesting peacefully or practicing their faith. However, in no way is the behavior we are seeing a peaceful demonstration. The Constitution does not protect or tolerate burning churches, looting stores, and destroying property.

However, as these vigilantes take to the streets, I have yet to hear any state or local leader shout "social distancing" and break these mass gatherings out of coronavirus concerns. Leftist media are suddenly unconcerned about the threat of the coronavirus spreading among large crowds of angry protesters, when just a few weeks ago they praised the arrest of hairdressers for reopening their shops.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who recently ordered the arrest of brave New Yorkers seeking to worship in synagogues over COVID-19 concerns, is now on the streets as looters break windows and steal livelihoods. from countless business owners.

The same politicians who once called for the complete closure of their states are now allowing looters and rioters to destroy communities they claim to love.

There is a difference between taking to the streets to peacefully protest the wrongful death of George Floyd and the destruction of property and entire communities that we are seeing. I am sorry for Floyd's family and I hope justice is served.

But the hypocrisy of leftist leaders has only added fuel to this fire. The same politicians who once called for the complete closure of their states are now allowing looters and rioters to destroy communities they claim to love. Make no mistake, these destructive actions are compounding the problems that will harm African American communities more than we can imagine.

In Minneapolis, protesters burned low-income housing and a police compound. In Dallas, a store owner was unconsciously beaten by people who were certainly not honoring the memory of George Floyd. In our nation's capital, the historic Church of San Juan, which Mayor Muriel Bowser forcibly closed for months, was burned down by the same anarchists that the mayor refused to remove from the streets.

It is disgusting to see that groups like ANTIFA use the death of George Floyd as an excuse to tear down our nation's institutions and sow discord. New York's top terrorism official says anarchist groups initially planned to incite violence in protests across the country. A special kind of evil is needed to take advantage of the nation's pain and organize riots that have destroyed communities across the country.

This dire situation has only been exacerbated by the poor leadership of governors and mayors who have chosen to lock up business owners instead of the violent rioters who terrorize their cities.

We must eradicate this darkness. As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that."

Our governors and mayors must refocus their priorities. They must take a stand against the violent anarchists who set cities on fire, not the hairdressers seeking to reopen their shops. Now is the time to honor George Floyd's memory by restoring order, stopping these violent rioters on the tracks, and letting the light cast out the darkness.

