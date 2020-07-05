Rep. Kinzinger on call to remove statues: it's & # 39; insanity & # 39; and & # 39; a symptom of, we have not emphasized enough our history & # 39;

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran, joined "Fox Report" on Saturday and reacted to a new poll showing that American pride is at its lowest point in 20 years and also addressed the call for remove historical monuments and statues.

"I think it is crazy and I think it is perhaps a symptom that we have not emphasized our story enough," Kinzinger told presenter Jon Scott. "There are some who are more interested in talking about how all these men and women were flawed. Well, we live on Earth. Until we get to heaven, there will be wars. There will be deficiencies and we want to send a message to people who, already you know, you can change and improve as a society. We can improve. "

Kinzinger said he agreed that most of the statues could fall if local governments agree to remove them. He also said he felt the call to remove the statues of past presidents was due to the fact that President Trump was in office.

"I think it is a political issue. I mean, honestly … if President Trump were not president, the left would not enter statues and speak of how terrible the history of the United States has been," said Kinzinger. "It is like a moment of anger where everything related to the United States, frankly, makes some people angry and they want to turn it around."

"This is where it's important that we all back off, not that we get mad and scream, because if you yell at someone, you're never going to convince them," added Kinzinger. "It just raises the temperature."

The Illinois legislator also weighed in on the pride of Americans.

"It is sad … 2020 was not the best year, for sure," Kinzinger said of pride. "But I think we've been obsessed with deficiencies lately."

According to Gallup, 42 percent of adults in the United States say they are "extremely proud" to be American, and 21 percent say they are "very proud," marking the lowest percentages since the test company began take the move in 2001.

Kinzinger compared the recent social unrest in the United States to that of China, saying that given the opportunity, people from other countries would come to the United States in a "heartbeat."

"We are talking, for example, about the riots on the streets … But if you look in China, for example, they kill people to go out. They don't even allow them to go out." They do not allow them on social networks. There is an entire minority, called the Uighurs, who are in concentration camps, "said Kinzinger.

"So I think sometimes we have to say, OK, you know, there are miserable moments. This is one, we have a pandemic and all of this. But you have to look at it and say, OK, let's take a look around the world." And I will tell you, there are billions of people who would come to the United States of America in the blink of an eye if they were given that opportunity. "

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.