Rep. Lee Zeldin: Definancing the police is great for criminals, bad for victims

Its 3am. and you're at home, with your kids sleeping in the other room, when a window breaks down. He reaches for the phone to dial 911, but instead of an operator sending the local police, he receives a recording saying he can leave a voice message for a social worker.

Or maybe the recording tells you to stop by the police station tomorrow. Or maybe you don't get an answer when you call.

This appears to be the ideal world for those who have overlooked the need for real debate and have taken to the streets, not to exercise their right to peacefully protest positive change, but to demand that we "disburse", "abolish" , "dissolve" or "dismantle" the police.

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: MOST POLICE OFFICERS ARE HEROES – DON'T MISTAKE THEM AND DEMONIZE BECAUSE INCORRECT OF A FEW

Unfortunately for them, Americans every day have first tried this experiment and the anarchy that goes with it, including riot, looting, arson, assault, murder, and more. What we are witnessing is showing why underfinancing the police is such a terrible idea.

More from Opinion

Just over two weeks ago, a group of protesters took over a six-block area of ​​Seattle. As part of his occupation, they declared him an area without police. This is the dream of advocates for the removal of police funds, who claim that community policing can replace the police forces that have protected us for generations. Unfortunately for many involved, this fairy tale did not end happily ever after.

The Seattle police chief stated that the number of 911 calls related to robberies and assaults from the area now known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) had tripled since the beginning of the occupation.

In fact, since last Saturday there have been four shootings inside or outside CHOP, including one that killed a 19-year-old boy last weekend. When Seattle police attempted to respond to the murder, they were met with violence.

This week, protesters attempted to replicate the CHOP model by creating an autonomous zone in our nation's capital. While conducting an interview in this autonomous zone, the delegate of the Democratic Congress of the District of Columbia, Eleanor Holmes Norton, was accused by a protester.

Fortunately, a personal security officer Holmes Norton was traveling with responded quickly. But where does that leave the Americans who will have to fend for themselves? Ironically, everyday Americans would have the same reaction as Holmes Norton, who was audible, "Where's the police when you need them?"

In addition to the madness that we are witnessing in the news across the country, the statistics do not lie.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

In my home state of New York, New York City has seen a 79 percent increase in murders, a 64 percent increase in shootings, and a 34 percent increase in robberies. Despite this, the New York City Council, in yielding to these radical mobs, has proposed cutting the New York Police Department budget by $ 1 billion.

Before these cuts, the wheels are already coming off. Last Monday, the NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime units, which were focused on fighting violent crime, were dismantled. And in the last days since his elimination, the shootings have more than doubled from the number that took place in the same week last year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and members of the New York City Council seem to believe that New York City police only pursue purse snatchers and teens with fireworks. In reality, police officers have thwarted terrorist attacks, mass shootings and violent crimes, and have saved countless innocent lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When it comes to keeping all Americans safe, there is more than enough room for substantive, bipartisan, and common sense improvements that can help protect both our police officers and the citizens they serve.

But this message has been hijacked by the radical agenda to remove the police. The American people have had a test drive and are not buying it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE REP. READ ZELDIN