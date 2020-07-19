Rep. McCarthy identifies key issues to address in upcoming coronavirus relief law

Representative of House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Outlined some of the next steps he believes Congress should take to help Americans cope with and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, in a interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures".

First, however, McCarthy paid tribute to his friend, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. Lewis died Friday night at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Lewis, a civil rights icon, was among the speakers at the march in Washington alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and was among the peaceful protesters who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

JOHN LEWIS, ICON OF CIVIL RIGHTS, CONGRESS FOR 33 YEARS, DEAD AT 80

"As a young man, he tried to cross a bridge simply to give people the right to vote," said McCarthy. "He did it peacefully and was beaten almost to death." McCarthy added that Lewis "did it peacefully to help change this nation." … he improved this nation and lived his life in a way that we can all respect and live up to, and he was kind to everyone. "

Regarding the next coronavirus relief package being worked on in Congress, McCarthy noted that there are still approximately $ 1.5 trillion already allocated by Congress that need to enter the economy, but noted certain key elements that he believes should be addressed in the future.

"We need liability protection because these small businesses wonder if they can reopen our schools and others," he said. So let's protect those as we go. "Liability protection for business is one of the issues that President Trump has asked to be included in the new legislation.

McCarthy also noted that Congress erred in going too far in past legislation when it comes to unemployment insurance, because some people are now getting more out of unemployment than they did in their jobs. As a result, they hesitate to return to the workforce.

"Let's also look at every time you use federal money, it shouldn't discourage your ability to work," McCarthy said. "We made a mistake when we overpaid unemployment insurance, where it is now difficult for people to return to work because they are earning more in unemployment than they can work." So we have to straighten that out as we go. ”

The Republican leader also noted the need to prioritize the safety of children in daycare, as well as of students and teachers in schools. He stressed the importance of sending children back to school, but that it must be done responsibly.

MCCARTHY WARNS IF GOP DOES NOT WIN IN NOVEMBER, DEMOCRATS "WILL CHANGE THE RULES OF THE GAME"

"When you look at these recent studies, you find that children have not maintained their reading, writing, and math, losing more than 30 percent. We cannot have an entire generation without education," he warned. "So what we have to do is put that plan together, because we have to make sure that the schools can reopen."

McCarthy noted that two cities in his home state, Los Angeles and San Diego, have said they do not intend to reopen schools this year, and that this may be a premature decision given the progress that has been made in development. of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Remember what is happening here with the deformation rate," McCarthy said, referring to the White House plan to accelerate vaccine development. "We have five companies that are at BARDA that have the real promise of having a vaccine, it could even be this year. Or the therapies that are presented. Tomorrow is going to be better than today depending on what this administration has been doing," said.

McCarthy said the United States should also learn from this experience, especially when it comes to depending on China.

"If we don't learn any of this, not China's lies, but to bring those jobs back to the United States, but also our supply chain," he said. "Not being indebted to China for much of our critical minerals and others, let's find a way to improve it here and for our storage. I would do it differently, working with the private sector to store it."

The minority leader called on Democrats for their response to recent unrest in cities like Portland, where protests after George Floyd's death have continued.

"Look at what Nancy Pelosi just said the other day. She thinks that what is happening in Portland is a graffiti problem. No, it is a problem of the mafia that is overflowing. You have people across the nation who are afraid of death. You have little children killed, "he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy also referred to urges for the removal of various monuments, from those honoring Confederate figures to those commemorating the Founding Fathers of the United States, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves. He said he is pressing for legislation that punishes cities that do not do enough to protect monuments.

“Our bill will retain federal grants for cities that do not defend and protect statues. Because cities have the responsibility of law and order, not to abandon these precincts, not to allow these mobs to govern our communities, "he said. "We have to deal with this."