Rep. McCarthy talks about the deadly Atlanta police shootings and riots across the country: "Congress can do a lot"

House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, told "Sunday Morning Futures" in an exclusive interview that "Congress can do a lot" to help calm unrest across the country through police reform legislation after several incidents related to law enforcement.

McCarthy, who is preparing to introduce police surveillance legislation this week, told host Maria Bartiromo that "better training is needed."

McCarthy made the comments two days after police shot and killed a 27-year-old man outside a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Georgia, sparking protests and destruction in Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the Rayshard Brooks shooting, said the deadly standoff began on Friday when officials responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the way to the restaurant. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images show a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who is a few steps behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots as the man continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had seized a stun gun from one of the officers and appeared to be aiming at the officer while fleeing, prompting the officer to reach for his gun and fire about three shots.

"Loss of life should always be the last resort," McCarthy said Sunday. “I pray, I wish this had turned out differently. Today I cry with Rayshard's family.

McCarthy added that he spoke to Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, about the legislation, which he said will address the "best training" for officers.

"What does an officer need to do to be able to de-scale when someone points a Taser at them?" McCarthy asked, adding that "responsibility" is another important factor.

"Not only the training, but also the transparency, that body camera so that everyone can see what is happening so that an investigation is carried out thoroughly," he said. "And then the ability if there is a bad officer, how can you remove it and they can't go to another department?"

"These are all things that are very important," McCarthy continued.

"Unfortunately, Democrats think the best they can do is withdraw money and praise the removal of money from police officers," he continued. "I think that more training, more transparency and more responsibility is a place to solve a large part of this problem."

Democrats last week unveiled radical new legislation that, if passed, would increase the accountability of police officers by banning certain practices and significantly curbing immunity from the legal consequences of acts done in the line of duty.

The bill came when Americans across the country protested racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, who was hit by a neck by a Minneapolis police officer.

ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF RESET BETWEEN KICKBACKS ON PHOTAL SHOT OF BLACK MAN

Through the bill, Democrats seek to establish a national standard for the use of force, prohibit the federal use of strangleholds and racial profiling, and establish a National Police Misconduct Registry to maintain public records of violations of officers.

A day after Democratic leaders revealed the bill that proposes radical changes in the way officers can act and be held accountable, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., and the Rank member Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, both addressed the issue of police reform.

Committee leaders from both parties seemed to share some degree of common ground when it comes to police reform, supporting legislation that would create change, while opposing recent calls to underfund police departments.

"Remember that 99 percent of these officers risk their lives every day," McCarthy said Sunday. "They come when they are called."

He went on to say that there are "many times that people rush to court and are trying to produce legislation that will cause good officers to leave the department."

"We want to make sure we have the best, have transparency, accountability and performance in what we do in the future to protect life at the same time," McCarthy continued.

Bartiromo asked McCarthy: "What will this week be like in terms of your police legislation?"

"There will be a markup on Wednesday as we continue to work with Senator Tim Scott," he said in response. "We are hopeful that we will implement legislation this week."

McCarthy went on to say, “What I think should happen right now is not that parties play any games. We should work together to restore, rebuild and renew the United States, and that also implies working together in this situation, and I believe that there is the capacity to do so. ”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He went on to point out that "unfortunately" Democrats "have not worked with Republicans at first," although he said Republicans "have gotten closer."

"Hopefully (the Democrats) will allow us to (replace), we hope they will allow amendments," McCarthy added.

"If they have an open process for everyone to come up with ideas, I think at the end of the day, they will see Congress come together, take the opportunity to make sure that we strive to be the most perfect union that we know we can be. "

Dom Calicchio and Ronn Blitzer of Fox News contributed to this report.