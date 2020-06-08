Rep. Peter King: New York coronavirus, riots, looting can permanently drive people away

Representative Peter King, RN.Y., said Sunday that it will not be easy to attract people to New York City and the surrounding areas that have left due to the coronavirus pandemic and the looting and vandalism incidents that rocked the metropolis for the last time. week after George Floyd's death.

King, who has represented Massapequa and Central Islip, said his district lost more than 1,000 constituents due to the coronavirus, among nearly 5,000 on Long Island.

"It will be difficult," he told Jon Scott on "Fox Report."

"As for the pandemic, New York City lost more than 200,000," he added. "There is no question that the New York City metropolitan area was the epicenter of the pandemic and we are coming out of it … People are going to be reluctant to return to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens until they have some guarantee of safety and security. " safety."

He said that in addition to concerns about the coronavirus, people may think twice before visiting the city, often viewed as the capital of the world, due to the unrest and unrest seen last week and extremist activists calling for weakening the application of the law.

'What they've seen for the past week is going to scare people. You have a place like Fifth Avenue that has been destroyed. An attempt was made to burn Macy & # 39; s. There is graffiti at St. Patrick's Cathedral, "he said." There are demonstrations at the Barclays Center [in Brooklyn]. That has to be under control. "

He continued: "If not, it will be very difficult for people to go back to work and live there and walk the streets; go to restaurants."

King said some of the slogans on the New York police protesters' "bumper sticker" would roll back the city to previous decades when it was much less safe overall. "All of all races and nationalities [need] to come together and solve this and not demonize people."

He continued: "Every innocent death is wrong, be it black or white. But, to … reverse the policies of the past 20 years, which saved thousands of lives, and do so basically in bumper stickers." police, "that won't get us anywhere."

Considering all of these factors, New York City faced an uphill recovery, King added, noting that people have already drifted away from urban sprawl to places upstate or in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, making specific reference to high state and municipal taxes. "[They may not] just move to The Hamptons. I can see people moving out of state entirely."

