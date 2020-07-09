Rep. Rick Allen: Democrats should join Republicans in condemning illegality and supporting the police

Over the past month, we have seen radical progressives attack our nation. Legitimate and peaceful protests have been hijacked by violent lawbreakers with the ultimate goal of total anarchy. We are now experiencing attacks on the police, the destruction of presidential monuments and the establishment of so-called "autonomous zones".

Some of my fellow Democrats have refused to condemn the lawlessness and riots that have occurred in various cities in our nation. This has gone on too long and it is time for leaders at all levels to defend the United States.

Although not perfect, our past has made us the nation that we are today, a land full of opportunities where it doesn't matter where you are from because you can choose where you will go. There is still a lot of work ahead as we fight injustice and fight for a more perfect union, but the United States is the pre-eminent bastion of freedom on the face of the Earth, and it is worth defending.

BLACKBURN RIPS BLM’S "TRAINED MARXISTS" AS A THREAT TO US – DAY AFTER CALLING OMAR TO RENOUNCE

To make a union more perfect, we need leaders at all levels to do their part. That starts at the local level, where it is up to the leaders to uphold law and order. In Seattle, there was an outbreak of shootings, robberies and violence before the mayor ordered the police to dismantle the so-called "autonomous zone".

Dedicated men and women serving in law enforcement need our support now more than ever. It is disheartening to see some leaders abandoning them as we try to have a bipartisan conversation about police reform. Some local leaders in our country prefer to use performative distractions than to defend their police stations, a responsibility handled at the local level.

At the state level, I am proud of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for stepping forward and declaring a state of emergency. Following the violence in Atlanta, including the recent murder of an innocent 8-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with her mother, Governor Kemp activated members of the National Guard. This sends a clear message to those who want to cause harm and destruction: We will not allow you to destroy this country.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

While I think the best way to move forward is for state and local governments to step forward, the federal government also has a unique role to play. Unfortunately, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California and her fellow Democratic leaders have shown time and again that they would rather pass partisan political message bills than work with Republicans on bipartisan legislation.

More from Opinion

In recent weeks, Democrats prevented a vote on the Justice Act, which would enact radical police reform, and instead passed their partisan police reform bill that was drafted without any input from Republicans and had absolutely no possibility of being enacted. They also pleased the socialist left of their base by exploiting the COVID-19 crisis and voting to expand ObamaCare and enact the costly priorities of the New Green Agreement.

This should be a time for unprecedented bipartisanship, but the action and inaction of Democrats in recent weeks clearly shows that they would rather appease the radical far left than work for a more perfect union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I hope my colleagues across the hall realize sooner rather than later that appeasing the mafia will never stop: once you give in, you admit defeat and just open the door to more illegality.

However, I am proud to be an American, and despite the division in our country, I still believe that our best days are yet to come. As a 13-year-old grandfather with one on the way, I will continue to fight for our nation's values ​​so that my grandchildren can inherit a better America.