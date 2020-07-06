Rep. Steube shoots Trump critics in his July 4 speech: "They will criticize everything I do."

Rep. Greg Steube defended President Trump's July 4 speech on Sunday amid withering criticism from liberals who called his comments divisive rather than unifying.

"Well, the Liberal Democrats are going to criticize the president for everything he does," Florida Republican told "Fox Report Weekend" presenter Jon Scott.

"I mean, just look at the past few years with a Democratic house, and every single thing he's tried to accomplish, they've tried to thwart it," he continued, "so I'm not surprised at all that the Democratic senators criticize almost everything he did."

Trump promised on Saturday to "safeguard our values" from internal enemies [leftists, looters, agitators, he said] in a July 4 speech filled with all the complaints and combativeness of his political protests.

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many cases, have absolutely no idea what they are doing," he said. "We will never allow an angry crowd to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

Steube praised the president's speech and criticized Democrats who disagreed with his failure to mention the nearly 130,000 people known to have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

"They will criticize everything I do, and I think it is disrespectful to the president's office and the kinds of things he is trying to do put the United States first," Steube said.

Later, in addressing the Florida coronavirus surge after reporting more than 11,400 new cases on Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee member said the number "astonishingly high" was likely largely due to the increase in test capacity in the state.

"We are evaluating more than 200,000 people per week in Florida. That is a staggeringly high number, so of course their number of positives will be higher," he explained.

Steube also claimed that most of the new cases appeared to belong to a much younger age group, many of which were asymptomatic.

"If you look at it from the health care perspective of the serious nature of the cases that we have, yes, more people are testing positive," he explained, "but your more serious cases remain the same, because it's the youngest population of people that are positive. "

As for ICU capacity and hospitalizations, Stuebe said, "those numbers have been stable."

