Rep. Swalwell on new information showing that the FBI spied on Trump: "They were right to do it."

Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, reacted to the revelation that an FBI agent involved in the Russian "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation "actively listened" to certain topics during a briefing on election interference given to the Trump in August 2016, saying "They were right to do it."

"I hope they will if a Democratic candidate ever does that with any country," Swalwell said Friday in "The Story with Martha MacCallum." "So Martha, remember just before this meeting, candidate Trump said, 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you have the emails from Hillary'. And what do they do? They actually did it. So think about it. "

SOURCE SAYS FBI AGENT USED IN 2016 PRESENTING ON ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE AS & # 39; COVER & # 39; TO THE QUESTION TRUMP TEAM

Fox News obtained a document reflecting typewritten notes by FBI agent Joe Pientka after a briefing on August 17, 2016 with then-candidate Donald Trump, Michael Flynn and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie "in support of the ODNI briefings provided to the US Presidency candidates and two of their advisers. "

The briefing, which was held at the FBI's New York Field Office, also included a "13-minute defensive briefing" delivered by Pientka. The document states that FBI officials Kevin Clinesmith and Peter Strzok "approved" Pientka's notes.

Swalwell criticized Trump and accused the president of lying about being informed.

"By the way, he says at the meeting, 'Joe, are Russians bad?' It's as if Russians are bad and don't eat glue," Swalwell said. "Like, should we tell you that? … He told the country for years, but never received this information."

MacCallum put pressure on Swalwell who, attached to the beliefs that Trump conspired with Russia.

"So President Trump was under investigation. Jim Comey said no. He said that to Congress under oath," MacCallum told Swalwell. "So the president was under investigation."

"What would you like a counterintelligence official to do when the president is asking the Russians to hack and they are actually hacking," Swalwell said. "I hope they investigate it. I hope that if Joe Biden was doing this with any other foreign country that is trying to influence our elections that the FBI investigated him, luckily they didn't, but that's their job."

MacCallum continued to press on the new information, saying Trump was unaware of the information, only for Swalwell to defend the FBI's actions.

"They have given him photos and graphics now because he doesn't have the attention span to listen," said the congressman.