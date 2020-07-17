Rep. Vicky Hartzler: Trump has the right to act against China for his inhuman crimes against the Uighur minority

After being at the forefront of exposing China for its appalling treatment of its Uighur population, the Congressional Executive Commission on China was sanctioned this week by the Communists in Beijing. As a member of the commission, I promise a simple thing: No action or sanction against me for my work as a commissioner to expose human rights violations will deter my commitment to hold China accountable and speak out against its aggressive and inhumane actions.

For too long, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his communist regime have been able to trample on the basic human dignity of the Uighur population in Xinjiang. The United States and the international community cannot turn a blind eye to the atrocities that occur there. With a compromised Congress together with the leadership of President Trump, our country has begun to take the necessary measures to confront the Chinese regime. This action is necessary.

The Chinese Communist Party is working to destroy the Uighur population. Currently, there are an estimated 1 million Uighurs in mass internment camps in China. All of them are subject to torture, medical negligence and forced labor at the hands of the brutal Chinese dictatorship.

Furthermore, there is disturbing evidence of forced sterilizations and other coercive measures used to reduce family size and population growth among ethnic Uighurs.

In these camps, the Uighurs, who are ethnic Turkish, predominantly Muslim and speak their own language, submit to what the communists euphemistically call "re-education". Chinese Communist Party officials indoctrinate them in the teachings of communism and the tenants of the Chinese revolution.

Uighurs are also forced to learn Mandarin Chinese, renounce their religion, and pledge absolute allegiance to the Chinese Communist regime. At the same time, they are forced to work for little or no salary, often making inexpensive products exported to the United States that line the shelves of American stores.

These coercive policies are part of the Chinese government's series of authoritarian campaigns, such as the seizure of power in Hong Kong, as Chinese leaders crack down on what they perceive as threats to the strength and stability of the communist regime. .

The Uyghurs' unique identity, separate from the population in the rest of mainland China, runs counter to President Xi's Sinicization doctrine: the deliberate guidance of the Chinese people towards a unified race and culture modeled after the Han Chinese.

Despite calls by the United States, our allies, and various instrumental international organizations for an immediate end to this genocide against the Uighurs, China claims that its mass internment camps, which it calls "vocational training centers," do not infringe the basic human rights. of the Uighurs.

However, the Chinese have blocked foreign journalists and international inspectors from inspecting the fields. Let's clarify one thing: these are concentration camps.

But the world is finally waking up to China's extraordinarily evil practices and cracking down on its government. Last month, President Trump enacted a law stemming from the final recommendations made by the Congressional Executive Commission on China.

The Uighur Policy and Human Rights Act of 2020 applies sanctions to senior Chinese officials who are directly responsible for the ongoing crackdown on the Uighur population.

Invoking the Magnitsky Human Rights Global Responsibility Law, the White House has cracked down on several key Chinese Politburo officials, including the Communist Party secretary and the former deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region party.

The United States Treasury Department issued the sanctions after exposing the connections between these key people and serious and inhuman crimes against ethnic minorities in China, including the Uighurs.

I applaud Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump for these proactive steps.

I refuse to be dissuaded or threatened by the latest sanctions against the Congressional Executive Commission on China. We will continue to press our international partners to hold China accountable. We will continue to do our part to ensure that the Communists in China are exposed to their reprehensible policies of ethnic genocide, and to expose US companies to be complicit in this degradation.

History will be our judge and should be our teacher.

