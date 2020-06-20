Replacing Geoffrey Berman will be difficult before November elections

Nominees for US attorneys. USA They generally follow what is known as the "blue ballot" process in the Senate, which means that once the senators from the home state sign the nominee, confirmation procedures will take place. But given the controversy over Berman's attempted firing, it is highly unlikely that both Democratic New York senators will sign Clayton's nomination to replace Berman.
On Saturday, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, asked Clayton to withdraw his name for consideration and to conduct an investigation by the inspector general about the reasoning behind Barr's attempt to fire Berman, whose office was investigating the confidant. from Trump Rudy Giuliani and other sensitive people. matter
Graham said he would let Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sign Clayton's nomination before taking it on his committee, something that is highly unlikely to happen.
"Regarding the processing of nominations for US prosecutors, it has always been the policy of the Judiciary Committee to receive blue receipts from the senators of the home state before proceeding with the nomination," Graham said. "As president, I have honored that policy and will continue to do so."
It's unclear whether Barr and President Donald Trump notified Republicans in advance of this attempt to remove Berman, who is investigating Trump's associates and whose office named Trump "Individual 1" in the secret money scandal. from Michael Cohen, where Trump tried to silence stories about his alleged extramarital affairs.
Graham said no one had contacted him on the matter ahead of time, and a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to comment Saturday.
The process for considering a new job nomination would take several weeks, if not several months, to unfold. Nominees must obtain FBI background checks, complete a questionnaire, and answer written committee questions for registration.
The nominations of the lawyers of the EE. USA They are generally approved with little dissent since the senators from the home state have already signed their nominations. But this nomination will almost certainly not be endorsed by both parties, which means Republicans would have to push Clayton's election forward and defend Trump's decision to fire Berman in the middle of an election year. There seems to be little appetite for that.
In fact, if the Republican Party were to attempt to move Clayton's nomination, it would undoubtedly provoke a huge partisan fight and eat up time when the Senate has a limited number of legislative days before the August recess and before the November elections.