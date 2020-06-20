Replacing Geoffrey Berman will be difficult before November elections





Despite Attorney General Bill Barr's assertion that Berman would resign, the senior prosecutor for the Southern District of New York said Friday that he will not step aside until there is a Senate confirmed candidate. But since there is a real possibility that Jay Clayton's nomination to replace him may languish, that means Berman could be in the job indefinitely.

Nominees for US attorneys. USA They generally follow what is known as the "blue ballot" process in the Senate, which means that once the senators from the home state sign the nominee, confirmation procedures will take place. But given the controversy over Berman's attempted firing, it is highly unlikely that both Democratic New York senators will sign Clayton's nomination to replace Berman.

On Saturday, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, asked Clayton to withdraw his name for consideration and to conduct an investigation by the inspector general about the reasoning behind Barr's attempt to fire Berman, whose office was investigating the confidant. from Trump Rudy Giuliani and other sensitive people. matter

Graham said he would let Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sign Clayton's nomination before taking it on his committee, something that is highly unlikely to happen.