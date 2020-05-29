REPORT: Jerry Lawler is being permanently replaced on the WWE Raw commentary team | Newsdio

WWE Hall of Fame member Jerry Lawler has been replaced once again as part of the WWE Raw commentary team.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Samoa Joe has permanently replaced Lawler.

As of this writing, it is still unknown what this means for Joe's status in the ring. According to the report, WWE may reserve Joe as a commentator while also making angles that lead him to fight as well.

Of course, with anything in WWE, plans could change. If WWE comes across a situation where the depth of his roster is low, WWE could put him back as a full-time wrestler.

Originally, the belief was that Joe was replacing Lawler on the ad team over concerns that Lawler was at risk of contracting the coronavirus during the pandemic while working on television recordings.

Therefore, it is not known if WWE plans to bring Lawler back to the ad team once the virus is under control and WWE begins running normal television events.

The Raw star suffered an injury while filming a commercial for the company in the belief that the injury was a concussion. Joe is still not clear from his last concussion. They brought him in late April to replace Lawler in the comments. His work in this role has been highly praised by fans.