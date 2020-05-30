REPORT: Launch of non-COVID-19 related WWE SmackDown creative team member | Newsdio

On Friday night, it emerged that the company released WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph.

Some people were surprised by this release as he had just returned to the company in December 2019. At the time of the news, there were not many details as to why he was released.

That has changed. Pwinsider.com He reports that his departure was sudden since DeJoseph was on WWE television tapes earlier this week. The interesting thing is that he had just received a promotion in the last week or so. It was added that the launch is not due to any of the current cuts related to COVID-19 within the company.

Before receiving the promotion, he had been working as a writer and lead producer for Friday Night Smackdown. Dave Meltzer was the first to report the news.

As noted, DeJoseph had previously worked for WWE from 2004 to 2010, where he landed the role of senior writer / producer for the company.

He had just started with Major League Wrestling as a co-executive producer when WWE offered him the job, leading to his departure from MLW after just a month.