Reportedly Kevin Feige The One Holding Up Deadpool 3, Disney

While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are understandably excited about the prospect of dead Pool To fit in and join the biggest and most popular film franchise, many of them also have concerns about how such a unique character could fit into an environment that seems unsuitable for a deranged fourth mercenary, fully aware of the fact. that he is the star of a comic book movie.

Having carefully built and expanded the MCU from scratch, Kevin Feige expects all of his filmmakers to play by established narrative rules, and the introduction of someone like Deadpool could present some major hurdles. Either they hug the Merc fully with a mouth and deliver their first R-rated movie that defies all the conventions we expect from the long series of superheroes, or they dilute and disinfect it to the point that The Hero Title is a virtually unrecognizable version of himself.

The fact that there has been so little movement in a property that it has already generated more than $ 1.5 billion at the box office, and that star Ryan Reynolds has admitted he has no idea when Deadpool 3 It will be done, indicating that Disney and Marvel are not sure how to approach the project. The general consensus seemed to be that the House of the Mouse felt cold about making an R-rated entry into the MCU, but a new report indicates that Feige himself might be the one to stop things.



According to YouTuber Grace Randolph, who proved to be a reliable source when it came to League of Justice Snyder Cut, the president of Marvel Studios is the reason why the development in Deadpool 3 he has been moving at a snail's pace, not his superior lords in the House of the Mouse.

Kevin Feige is holding Deadpool, not Disney – leave Mickey out – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 26, 2020

For one thing, you can understand why Marvel would take the time to develop a movie that has to be adapted and marketed completely differently from the rest of its production, but the longer it gets, the more it will start to look. Deadpool 3 It's not going to be happening at all. Every phase of the franchise is planned years in advance, and now that Wade Wilson has landed on his lap as part of a corporate takeover, Feige doesn't seem to know what to do with him in such a short time.