Reportedly, the MCU will have two new Iron Men eventually

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark casts a long shadow over the MCU. His death in Avengers Endgame leave large iron shoes to fill; so big, in fact, that we're hearing that Marvel plans to have two characters share the burden of replacing it.

According to our sources, the same ones that told us Now you see me 3 is in development, a new Shout the film is in process and a Dark justice league The show is coming to HBO Max, all of which ended up being accurate: The comic book giant will finally unveil two new incarnations of Iron Man to their shared cinematic universe, and one of them will be a familiar face.

Apparently, Harley Keener will build his own Stark-inspired suit in a future movie and follow in his mentor's footsteps, even calling himself the new Iron Man. If that name doesn't mean anything to you, it should. Keener is the boy Stark takes under his protection in Iron Man 3, and was last seen during Final gameFuneral scene. There seems to be a good reason why Marvel brought him back for that cameo.

The second new Iron Man that is said to be adapting at a future stage is none other than Stark himself. It is not Downey Jr.'s version of death, but an alternate embodiment of the universe played by a much younger actor. How is this possible? Well, apparently the Marvel MCU roadmap includes an adaptation of the Secret wars event, and this will allow them to bring characters from other timelines, like a new Stark. This would certainly be in line with current MCU tropes, as time travel played a major role in Final game and the next Phase 4 movie Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse You are expected to visit a number of different realities.

Click to enlarge

Furthermore, it seems inevitable that Marvel will present a new Iron Man sometime. After all, other members of his old guard are passing the torch on to new characters during Phase 4, with Sam Wilson inheriting the shield of Captain America and Jane Foster due to taking Thor's hammer. But the prospect of seeing someone other than Downey Jr. portray the character might be hard for some fans to bear.

On that note, there have even been rumors that the Dolittle star could still go back to the MCU somehow. Could we end up with three Iron Men on the big screen in the not too distant future? Perhaps if RDJ returns, it's probably just as an AI hologram to aid heroes like Ironheart.