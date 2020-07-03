Reporter describes Ghislaine Maxwell arrest hearing: "Best kind of shock" followed by anxiety

Investigative journalist Maureen Callahan said Thursday "The Story" that the news of Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest was "the best kind of shock."

"To wake up this alert that she was detained in New Hampshire this morning was very gratifying," the New York Post columnist told presenter Martha MacCallum, "and then the anxiety attack occurred, which was & # 39; Well, look at what happened to Jeffrey Epstein once he was placed in federal custody. "

Maxwell, a former girlfriend and associate of convicted pedophile Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning in Bradford, New York, the FBI confirmed to Fox News. She was ordered detained without bond by a New Hampshire federal judge after an initial court video link appearance.

The 58-year-old man faces conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, conspiracy to transport minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transportation of a minor with the intention of engaging in criminal sexual activity, as well as two charges of perjury.

"What is so diabolical about Maxwell's involvement in this scheme, in this worldwide network of child sex trafficking, is that she was deployed precisely because she was a woman," Callahan said. "A young woman is not going to attribute anything nefarious to an older, sophisticated and worldly woman who is slowly preparing them and taking them to a world of incalculable wealth. They are surrounded by powerful men: royalty, heads of state. They preyed on young women who they came from broken environments that didn't have much money, they knew exactly what they were doing.

"So if Ghislaine Maxwell turns around and offers this mea culpa, 'Poor me, I was just this slave woman of Jeffrey Epstein', that story we know has no water."

Maxwell has been accused in civil court documents of facilitating a sex trafficking operation that took girls, some as young as 14, to Epstein's Manhattan home, although until Thursday she had not been formally charged with any crime.