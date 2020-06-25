Reporter's Notebook: On Police Reform, Congress May Have Lost Its "Moment"

"A kicked dog screams," Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-Democrat, enraged at a House Judiciary Committee meeting last Wednesday, preparing a police reform bill.

Decorum is often paramount on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers may totally disagree with politics, but they address each other as "Mr." and "mrs." They give in to "my friend from West Virginia" even if they don't know their "friend from West Virginia" and have never set foot in the Mountain State.

And, Cedric Richmond, the former president of the Black Caucus of Congress, had had enough of the Republicans in the "marking" session of police reform. A "markup" is where members debate and vote on the amendments and decide on the final text of the legislation.

Republicans offered amendments to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. There was a sour debate about Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. The parties discussed the "boogaloo" movement. They got entangled in the Capitol Hill [CHOP] organized protest in Seattle.

Lawmakers have usually kept their emotions in check, but an enraged Richmond broke up with his Republican colleagues.

"I'm sitting here offended and angry when he-! And, I want to explain, what we always say, how we refer to each other, my "good friends from the other side!" Exclaimed Richmond. "When I'm done, you'll be clear that we're not good friends."

Richmond later became entangled with one of the characteristic Republican Party antagonists, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida. Richmond claimed that the Republican proposals to change the bill were a "tangent and a distraction." He noted that for Republicans on the committee, "they are all white men," adding that "they never lived in my place and don't know what it is to be an African American man."

Gaetz interrupted Richmond. The Florida Republican claimed that this could not be true because he did not know if the Republicans had "non-white children."

"These are black men. Black people on the streets being killed, and if one of them is your son, I am also concerned about him. And clearly, I am more concerned about him than you are," Richmond charged.

That accusation turned Gaetz on.

"You don't know how much we care about our families," Gaetz replied cheerfully. "Who the hell do you think you are?"

"A kicked dog screams," Gaetz proclaimed.

"Was that a nerve?" Richmond questioned.

"You're right, it was a nerve!" Gaetz replied.

After this exchange, the country learned that Gaetz has raised an immigrant child from Cuba for years: Néstor Galban, 19, who is about to go to university. Gaetz did not formally adopt Galban, but instead described him as his "son, in every conceivable way."

The rancor for the police reform has been bicameral.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the Republican Party's only African-American senator, launched his party's police reform package on Wednesday. A few minutes later, Senate Minority Scourge Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Denounced the Senate legislation as a "symbolic, half-hearted" approach.

The use of the word "token" upset Scott.

"I would love for them to not use the word token as a way to harass the breed on such an important issue," he said.

Scott was later thrilled when he spoke on the floor, watching five years after the mass shooting at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina, by a white supremacist.

"People wonder why our country is so divided," said Scott. "It is very easy to walk on this floor and say" token "and send the same message of racial harassment that we have heard for a long time."

Scott characterized this approach as "toxic," "pushing our country toward an implosion that is avoidable."

Durbin apologized to Scott on the ground soon after.

"What Senator Durbin questioned in his speech was not Senator Scott's bill, but that Senate Majority Leader [Mitch McConnell] would short-circuit this critical debate," said Durbin spokeswoman Emily Hampsten.

Now stay away from inventiveness and politics for a moment on this stimulating subject.

The Senate was unable to start debate on a police reform bill on Wednesday, blocked by Democrats who preferred House legislation.

Scott wrote his own police reform bill for Senate Republicans. He argued that, in many ways, the House Democrats measure, drawn up primarily by California Black Congress Caucus President Karen Bass, a California Democrat, "went too far." But, Scott admitted his bill, and Bass's had roughly "90 percent" similarities.

Similarly, Bass noted that the "core categories" in Scott's plan "mimic our core categories."

She continued: "I think that shows that there could be room to work together."

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has not shown much interest in the business of the House Judiciary Committee since late last year. In the fall, Meadows, then a Republican congressman from North Carolina, sat regularly in Judicial Committee meetings while preparing impeachment articles against President Trump. But, Meadows refocused his gaze on the Judiciary panel last week when marking the bill began.

Meadows spoke informally with Bass in the back of the courtroom during the meeting.

REPUBLICANS CRY AFTER AFTER NADLER LETS HEAR THE WITNESS STATEMENT

The biggest difference in the legislation drafted by Scott and Bass: qualified immunity. Democrats have insisted on curbing qualified immunity, a shield that police officers often deployed to protect themselves from lawsuits and prosecutions. Scott called the Democrats' request a "poisonous pill," and qualified immunity was one of the few problems Meadows marked with the House Democrats bill.

"The red line for us is to make sure that we will not do harm when it comes to the rule of law and the ability to support law enforcement and make our communities safer," said Meadows. "That is the only red line I know of."

The House will pass its bill on Thursday, save for an invasion of murderous hornets.

McConnell, R-Ky., Set up a test vote on Scott's "motion to proceed" on the bill on Wednesday, but Democrats torpedoed the start of debate on the measure. The Senate currently has 53 Republicans. Seven Democrats would have to vote "yes" to break a filibuster to start the debate on Scott's legislation. It would take sixty years to overcome a filibuster.

The vote was 55-45.

Democrats were wary of McConnell giving them an open amendment process, something McConnell called the "horse trade." An open amendment process is where Senate Democrats could have tried to impose outright bans on bottlenecks and curb civil and criminal immunity for the police. But, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, argued that the Republican measure was irreparable.

Scott had been optimistic about passing a law last week.

"I think the other side has some things that we need to hear and that our side has some things that they need to hear," Scott said, "but if we don't do that, we'll just talk about getting political points." You will go to MSNBC or CNN and we will follow Fox and everyone will have their talk and more people in communities of color will have less confidence in the institutions of power and authority in this nation because we lost the moment. "

And so, the police reform has entered a stasis.

Are Democrats Willing To Lean A Little Toward Republicans In Their Political Approaches? Are Republicans willing to lean toward Democrats? Is Trump really willing to accept something from the Democrats? Some Democrats would rather wait their time and see if they have control of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the White House next year to pass legislation, essentially making police reform a matter of the election year.

It's easy to scream on Capitol Hill. It is easy to score political points. It is more difficult to move the same bill through the House and Senate and deposit it on the President's desk.

Still, lawmakers have considered millions of people marching on the streets.

Of course. They saw big protests after the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, but nothing like this. And, a major firearms bill has not passed Congress in decades.

People protested against ObamaCare. But despite the noise, ObamaCare has remained the law of the land.

"A kicked dog screams," Richmond said on last week's markup.

Many people are aggrieved right now: those who feel oppressed by the police and those who feel that the left has unfairly attacked the police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It would be easy to throw sprays to the other side or look for a wedge problem in an election. Legislation is difficult. Both sides will have to give if they are going to make law this year.

Police reform is frozen. And, as Scott said last week, Congress may have "missed the moment."