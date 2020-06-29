Representative Biggs: 2020 is a choice between Trump and a & # 39; Marxist, leftist, authoritarian & # 39;

The November election will come down to a choice between a "left-wing Marxist authoritarian-type regime," President Trump, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, said on Sunday.

"The choice is very tough here," Biggs told Steve Hilton, host of "The Next Revolution."

"There are people like the Lincoln Bill Kristol Project and those guys … what they are doing is saying that we would rather have a left-wing, authoritarian Marxist-type regime where we can earn money and protect a special interest than support President Trump [who] will support to this country and it will make this country really great and allow everyone to succeed or fail on their own personal merit. "

Kristol, an outspoken conservative commentator and critic of Trump, visited Twitter last week to warn voters that while the president appears to be behind the polls, "Trump's path to victory does not depend on persuading Americans. It depends on voter crackdown, mass disinformation, foreign interference, and blatant use of executive power to shape events and perceptions this fall, "he wrote.

Kristol's tweet came days before a series of lackluster polls for Trump, which has some Republican agents nervous about his re-election prospects in November.

However, Bigg expressed confidence in the president's ability to recover, encouraging his campaign for Trump "to be Trump."

"I would say it's Trump … because President Trump has one of the best intuitions I've ever seen and when he can connect with people. Every time he can stand up to someone face-to-face, he wins them over." Biggs said. .

"He just needs to be Trump and the guys in the campaign must let him be Trump."

