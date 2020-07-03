Representative Bill Johnson: This July 4, the United States faces a crossroads on the future of our country

For the past few weeks, we have witnessed an outbreak of violence, destruction, and the blatant display of the rule of law unprecedented in modern American history. The fabric of our society, of our country, seems to be frayed.

As a farmer born in the 1950s into poverty on a rural farm, I saw how ugly racism was up close. As an Air Force officer for over 26 years, I also saw up close the greatness of our nation.

Today, as a father and grandfather, I am concerned about the country they will inherit. And as a member of Congress, I hear the Speaker of the United States House blaming Republicans in the Senate for the murder of George Floyd, and it sickens me.

Here are a few remarks, from my perspective, on where we stand as a country on this Independence Day weekend, at this crucial moment in American history.

The Confederate flag is not patriotic. The Confederate States of America went to war with the United States. They lost. We are a nation today, and it is the American flag that is patriotic.

An overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are good people trying to do a very difficult job.

Black lives matter … like all lives. And what a shame for the Republican party if we don't compete aggressively to win the black vote and defeat a Democratic party that has, for decades, taken the votes of black Americans for granted. No one will forget the arrogant statement by former Vice President Joe Biden, "If you have a problem knowing whether you are for me or Trump, then you are not black."

History shows that the United States is not perfect. There is more work to do. Initial and peaceful protests in Minneapolis demonstrate this. Yet Americans of all colors have freed more people around the world from oppressive fascism, communism, terrorism, slavery, and tyranny than any other nation on earth. The graves at Arlington National Cemetery and Gettysburg demonstrate this, as do the thousands of American crosses in Normandy. I wonder if our schools still teach that.

Today, social media has made it easier to hate others for having different points of view. It is much easier to write vicious things to someone than to say hateful things while looking into the eyes of another human being.

America would be a better country if our youth had to serve together, for a short time, in the military, in a fire department, or in the police. Americans from different parts of the country, income levels, races, and religions must mix, sweat, and sacrifice more than we do now. Many of us lack empathy for our fellow citizens because we don't know them.

I remember when freedom of expression was promoted on college campuses. But today, a politically incorrect view is now "hate speech" that is prohibited in "safe spaces." This produces intolerance. Intolerance creates true hatred. Hate creates mobs. Mobs hurt others, burn and loot businesses, throw bricks at police officers, and knock down statues.

I was raised by a single mother. She was a strong woman, as are most single mothers. But a single mother is not a replacement for having a mother and father, in a loving marriage, living under the same roof. Many studies confirm that children raised in fatherless homes are much more likely to experience emotional problems, live in poverty, drop out of high school, commit crimes and go to jail, especially children. I was one of the lucky ones. Our society is based on the health of a strong family unit, and the United States family unit is sick. As we push God more and more out of public life, we become angry, less tolerant, and more selfish.

Therefore, the wear and tear of our society should not come as a surprise. He took a horrible and tragic video to light a national fire that was already burning. America is as simply an idea today as it was when our founders wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution … an idea just as fragile. It can evaporate like a vapor if we don't treasure it and keep it alive in our hearts … and in the hearts of our children.

The question on this Independence Day: where do we go from here?

Are we the fundamentally good but imperfect nation with a complicated past rooted in the ideals of freedom and equality that our ancestors pursued when they rejected the British at Concord and tried to save the Antietam camps? Or are we a nation irreparably poisoned at our roots by the evils of racism and exploitation without hope of salvation?

As Ronald Reagan once said, "This is a time to choose."

I know where I am standing. Where you?