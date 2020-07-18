Representative Calif. Bass tells Trump to "say nothing" about John Lewis's death

Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, told President Trump on Saturday to "say nothing" about the death of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died of pancreatic cancer Friday night.

Trump issued a proclamation shortly after 11 am to order that all the flags of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, all military posts and embassies for the rest of Saturday. " as a sign of respect for Lewis' long-standing memory and public service.

JOHN LEWIS, ICON OF CIVIL RIGHTS, CONGRESS FOR 33 YEARS, DEAD AT 80

But Bass said Trump shouldn't say anything about the death of Georgia's Democratic congressman. Trump has a history of divisive rhetoric, particularly about race relations, but Bass offered no other explanation than to say "cry in peace."

"@RealDonaldTrump as the nation mourns the death of a national hero, please don't say anything. Please don't comment on Congressman Lewis's life," he tweeted. "His press secretary issued a statement, leave it at that."

As the legislator noted, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted her condolences to the Lewis family.

TRUMP, PELOSI ORDER FLAGS IN PERSONAL MEDIA TO HONOR JOHN LEWIS; POSSIBLE COULD LIE IN THE STATE

"Representative John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten," said McEnany. "We keep his family in our prayers as we remember Representative John Lewis's incredible contributions to our country."

Trump later Saturday tweeted a short message of condolence to Lewis and his family.

"Sad to hear the news of the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis. Melania and I send our prayers to him and his family," he wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to Lewis, a former civil rights activist leader and symbol of movement in the House of Representatives during his 33-year term, received on Saturday from former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and Legislators on both sides praised Lewis for his lifelong dedication to civil rights.

Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, said: "I don't know any man with more courage than John Lewis. He was a giant walking among us. When I saw him, I couldn't help but think one thing: 'I don't have I haven't done enough. May his life and legacy inspire each of us to fight for justice, equality and what is right. "

Marisa Schultz and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.