Representative Devin Nunes reacts to the report on Russian rewards: Vladimir Putin is "dangerous", the intelligence community has a "real problem"

There is a "real problem" in the US intelligence community if the leakers are going to have to investigate themselves, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Said Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Nunes reacted after attending a classified briefing on Thursday with leaders of Congress, including the "Band of Eight," and the country's top intelligence officials amid demands More information on reports from Russian agents. offered Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan thousands of dollars in rewards for killing US troops.

GANG OF EIGHT PRESENTED BY THE HEADS OF INTELLIGENCE ABOUT RUSSIA'S CLAIMS

"What can you tell us about what they told you and did what they told you about the order, in your opinion, a response?" Host Griff Jenkins asked.

Nunes responded with little information about the reports themselves, but noted that "it is no secret" that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a dangerous person" who "has a very powerful intelligence force" and is "knocking out the people "all over the world.

"And as I see it, intelligence agencies have been politicized at least since 2016," he said. "We know this because the Clinton campaign was able to execute a dirty operation to really spy on the Trump campaign and indeed the Republican Party."

The senior member of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee told Jenkins that these reports have "all the same distinctive features" as those surrounding "impeachment deception" and the "whistleblowers" who "had actually been coordinating with the Democratic Party. "

"It's the same reporters (who) ran with it and then, you know, it spread. At first, it's a bomb. And then, of course, after a few days you find out that intelligence never got to the president's desk," story.

Nunes added that when there are threats to US troops, corroborated or not, it is imperative that intelligence officials circulate that information to US forces. At that time they can do the work of verifying your truth.

"The idea that this could probably leak, and I'll say this, and I think this is the most important thing I'm going to say this morning, this leak probably came from the area of ​​our intelligence agencies that analyze counterintelligence … these are the same people who are really going to investigate themselves, "he said.

"I think we have a real problem in intelligence agencies within our counterintelligence capabilities when they … really have to investigate themselves. I don't think we found these leakers who were just helping the left to build a narrative for try to bring down the Republican Party, "he concluded.

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.