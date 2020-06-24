Representative Fred Keller: Democrats are wrong to oppose the Republican police reform bill in Congress

I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of the JUSTICE Act legislation introduced in the Senate by Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina. and in the house by the representative Peter Stauber, republican for Minn. The bill encourages law enforcement agencies to implement best practices, improve training, and reform the use of force guidelines. It also includes other important reforms.

The JUSTICE Law (Fair and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere) encourages beneficial policies such as accreditation for police departments and elimination of bottlenecks, while avoiding a local law enforcement approach where all Important decisions are made in Washington and transmitted to local authorities. agencies.

Additionally, the JUSTICE Act helps improve law enforcement by providing officers with the tools, training, and resources they need to continue doing the job the right way.

Unfortunately, Democrats in the House and Senate stand in the way of this progressive legislation that ensures that police officers are better trained to protect the communities they serve.

Democrats in Congress have proposed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as their alternative to the JUSTICE Act. The Democratic bill would provide a top-down approach that enforces national standards without the capacity for local control, while making it difficult for police officers to do their jobs effectively.

The Democratic bill would do exactly what the experts I met with at listening sessions in my Pennsylvania district have warned me: monitor local Washington police departments.

The JUSTICE Act deserves to be enacted because it would improve relations between police departments and communities across the United States, strengthen public safety, and unite the country. The bill offers common sense solutions to achieve the improvements required at this time in our nation's history.

Local police departments play a critical role in upholding the rule of law, public safety, and maintaining an orderly peace. The vast majority of police officers are incredible heroes who serve their communities selflessly, often at the risk of their own personal safety and the well-being of their families.

However, recent events have shown that, as in all organizations, our police departments are not immune to a small group of bad actors that erode public confidence in the enormously important role that the police play in our civil society.

Much can and must be done to help achieve mutual respect between the police and the communities they serve. Our national conversation about the need to improve law enforcement practices has produced many possible solutions to a problem that has reached a tipping point.

As calls for law enforcement reform grew, and before Democrats or Republicans crafted legislation, I wanted to hear directly from law enforcement and community leaders about what was already being done about the ground to change the way surveillance is carried out.

For the past few weeks, I have traveled the 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania to hold listening sessions to improve law enforcement. I have listened to members of the black community, religious leaders, elected officials, law enforcement agencies, police training experts and others to get an idea of ​​what is already being done locally and can be replicated nationally, and what needs to be done so that the departments have not yet been implemented.

A common theme I've heard is that local police departments cannot and should not be run from Washington. Surveillance in rural Pennsylvania differs greatly from what is required in urban areas. Any law enforcement law must reflect this reality.

At our first listening session, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, we heard from a nine-officer police force that has changed its policing model to focus on community needs and increase training.

The Sunbury Police Department attributed its success to its participation in a statewide law enforcement accreditation that provides comprehensive guidelines that can be met with personalized training at the local level. We also discovered that approximately 10 percent of Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies are accredited.

That means that most municipal police officers carry out their work with a shortage of basic training, insufficient continuing education, and without implementing best practices in areas such as the use of force and downscaling.

In Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, we met with people from the Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA), a Pennsylvania-based police training organization that models itself after continuing education for medical professionals.

ERTCA advocates standardizing continuing education for law enforcement and increasing training in community policing. The idea is to show police officers how positive interactions with the public facilitate their work.

Former police officers and training experts told us that some police academies spend only 3 percent of training time on community policing and developing an understanding of the root causes of crime. ERTCA, by contrast, emphasizes that training focused on top-down change and a common understanding between community members and the police will bring positive results.

While ERTCA is a Pennsylvania initiative, its focus on community-oriented policing and problem solving should serve as a model for how local police departments across the United States train their officers to interact with communities at they serve.

These are just a few of many examples of what we hear on the ground to help improve law enforcement practices.

The JUSTICE Law would be an important first step to implement these improvements and deserves the support of members of the House and Senate from both parties.

