Representative Ilhan Omar says that his father, Nur Omar Mohamed, died of complications from the coronavirus.

"إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji & # 39; cuun. We surely belong to God and we will return," Omar wrote in a statement. "I shared with great sadness and pain that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19."

The Minnesota Democrat continued: "There are no words that can describe what he meant to me and to everyone who knew him. My family and I ask for his respect and privacy during this time."

She also announced her death in a Twitter post and shared a photo of them standing next to each other.
On the eve of her swearing-in ceremony as the first member of the Somali-American Congress in 2019, Omar shared a photo of her and her father in social networkssmiling as they walked through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

The next day, while standing next to his father in a congressional office building, Omar told CNN that his arrival at the airport was "a very emotional moment."

"When we got off our planes, we realized that he and I had not returned to that same airport since the day we landed here as refugees," he said.

"It is a very, very overwhelming and emotional time for us," added Omar. "I don't think, as my father said, he had high hopes for the opportunities we would have when we came to this country. But I don't think he imagined that one day his baby would go to Congress just 20 years after we got here."

Her father told CNN that "it was incredible" to see his daughter elected to Congress.

At least two members of the legislator family have died of coronavirus. California Rep Maxine Waters said last month that her sister, Velma Moody, died of the coronavirus. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said in April that her older brother, Donald Reed Herring, also died of coronavirus.

CNN's Sunlen Serfaty and Devan Cole contributed to this report.



