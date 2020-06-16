Representative Ilhan Omar says that his father, Nur Omar Mohamed, died of complications from the coronavirus.

"إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji & # 39; cuun. We surely belong to God and we will return," Omar wrote in a statement. "I shared with great sadness and pain that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19."

The Minnesota Democrat continued: "There are no words that can describe what he meant to me and to everyone who knew him. My family and I ask for his respect and privacy during this time."

She also announced her death in a Twitter post and shared a photo of them standing next to each other.

On the eve of her swearing-in ceremony as the first member of the Somali-American Congress in 2019, Omar shared a photo of her and her father in social networks smiling as they walked through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.