Representative Ilhan Omar says that his father, Nur Omar Mohamed, died of complications from the coronavirus.

"إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji & # 39; cuun. We surely belong to God and we will return," Omar wrote in a statement. "I shared with great sadness and pain that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19."
The Minnesota Democrat continued: "There are no words that can describe what he meant to me and to everyone who knew him. My family and I ask for his respect and privacy during this time."
The next day, while standing next to his father in a congressional office building, Omar told CNN that his arrival at the airport was "a very emotional moment."
"When we got off our planes, we realized that he and I had not returned to that same airport since the day we landed here as refugees," he said.
"It is a very, very overwhelming and emotional time for us," added Omar. "I don't think, as my father said, he had high hopes for the opportunities we would have when we came to this country. But I don't think he imagined that one day his baby would go to Congress just 20 years after we got here."
Her father told CNN that "it was incredible" to see his daughter elected to Congress.