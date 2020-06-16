Representative Ilhan Omar's father dead at 67 from coronavirus

Representative Ilhan Omar's father died Monday of coronavirus complications, the congresswoman announced.

The Minnesota Democrat released a statement saying Nur Omar Mohamed had died earlier that day after fighting the virus that has caused a global pandemic. He was 67 years old.

"I share with great sadness and pain that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, died today due to the complications of COVID-19," said Omar's statement.

“No word can describe what he meant to me and to everyone who knew him. My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time, ”the statement continued.

As of Monday night, the new coronavirus has infected more than 2.1 million people in the United States and has claimed more than 116,000 lives, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.