Representative John Lewis & # 39; rests comfortably at home & # 39 ;, says the chief of staff, after rumors of his death circulated

Reports of the death of Georgia Rep. John Lewis, which briefly circulated online Saturday, are inaccurate, Fox News confirmed.

"The rumors are not true," Lewis's chief of staff Michael Collins told Fox News. "He's resting comfortably at home."

North Carolina Rep Alma Adams tweeted in response to Lewis's apparent passing on Saturday. That tweet has since been removed.

Adams later wrote: "We deeply regret an earlier tweet based on a fake news report."

Lewis, 80, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment, and as a result, had to use a proxy to cast his votes in Congress.

The congressman, a civil rights icon, remained vocal during the recent George Floyd protests, and released a statement in late May saying his heart is broken for the men, women and families who still suffer from systemic racism. in the U.S.

“My fellow citizens, this is a special moment in our history. Just as people of all faiths and non-religions, and all backgrounds, creeds, and colors came together decades ago to fight for equality and justice in a peaceful, orderly, and non-violent way, we must do it again, "Lewis wrote in that moment. .

Lewis, an activist during the civil rights movement and who was arrested after using a "white toilet" in 1961, told protesters that he understood the pain they were experiencing.

"I know your pain, your anger, your feeling of despair and hopelessness," Lewis tweeted in May. “Justice, in fact, has been denied for too long. Riots, looting and burning are not the way. Organize. Show. Sit in. Get up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive.

Lewis also visited the Washington, D.C., Black Lives Matter mural with Mayor Muriel Bowser in June.

"Everything is going to work," Lewis said while sitting on a virtual panel on racial injustice with former President Barack Obama in June. "But we must help make it work."

"We must continue to be bold, brave, brave, push and pull, until we redeem the soul of the United States and move closer to a community at peace with itself," Lewis said last month. "But no one, no one, will be excluded or left behind on the grounds of race, color, or nationality."