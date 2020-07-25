Representative John Lewis honored at ceremony in Alabama's hometown

Hundreds turned up Saturday to honor the late Representative John Lewis at a ceremony in his hometown of Troy, Alabama.

Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Officials released approximately 800 tickets outside Troy University on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 8 a.m.

They held the ceremony against long-standing advice from federal health officials not to hold large meetings, although they did demand that all attendees wear masks inside the university arena, where the ceremony took place.

Lewis's coffin, covered with an American flag, stood in front of the arena under an elevated stage.

The university had an all-white student population during segregation and denied Lewis's admission in 1957 only to grant him an honorary doctorate 32 years later.

The gloomy mourners sat in folding characters 6 feet apart as a succession of speakers recounted Lewis's life and accomplishments. The Lewis family attended, and many also addressed the crowd.

"John Lewis would say that he worked his whole life to help others and make the world a better place to live," Lewis's brother Henry told the audience. "The John Lewis I knew, the John Lewis I want you to know, is the John Lewis who would gravitate toward the least of us."

Joining Henry Lewis on stage was Lewis's great-nephew, Jackson Lewis, who called his uncle his "hero" and urged everyone to "keep his legacy alive." After wrapping up his remarks, Jackson Lewis leaped off the stage, offering a little lightness to the grim occasion.

Other family members related memories of Lewis's childhood.

“I remember the day that John left home. Mother told him not to get in trouble and not get in the way, "recalled Freddie Lewis, another brother. “But we all know that John got into trouble. He got in the way. but it was a good problem. "

Rosa Mae Tyner recalled her late brother's religious devotion.

“His deep faith in God made him extraordinary. He was not afraid to trust God because he was chosen. He lived with the endless desire to help others, "she said.

After the ceremony, Lewis' coffin was opened for a public audience so attendees could pay their last respects before leaving the arena.

Lewis was the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March in Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech. King, one of the first mentors, called Lewis "the Trojan boy."

In 1987 Lewis was elected to Congress, where he represented Georgia's fifth district until his death.

The Trojan monument is the first of what will be six days of commemorations for the late congressman. On Sunday, his coffin will be carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. In 1965 Lewis and other civil rights activists were beaten by state agents while trying to cross. Many have called for the bridge to be renamed in his honor.

Lewis's body will also lie down at the Montgomery State Capitol before traveling to Washington DC, where he will do the same at the United States Capitol. His funeral will take place Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.