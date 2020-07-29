Representative Ken Buck: 2020 elections are an opportunity for conservatives to face the mob of cancellation culture

The culture of cancellation continues to gain momentum, as more statues collapse across the country, and sports teams, major food brands, and even music bands succumb to pressure to change their names. The logical question on the minds of many Americans is: When does all this end?

To understand where this war ends in our history, we have to examine its roots and its underlying causes.

Over the years, a toxic idea has emerged on college campuses. Students have demanded that university campuses become so-called "safe spaces." The argument in favor of safe spaces goes something like this: what challenges me, what offends me, what bothers me must be silenced or closed. Canceled, in other words.

What started as a quirky trend on campus has spread to American culture at large. Nothing seems to be safe from the culture of cancellation.

Proponents of the cancellation of American history are obsessed with a narrative: that the United States is hopelessly flawed and oppressive. The least certain idea, from their perspective, is that the founders of the United States launched the greatest political experiment in human history that has led to more freedoms for more people than any previous system. The greatness of the founding of the United States is a fact, but it interrupts its conclusion, so it must be canceled.

The exceptionalism of the United States, from its inception until today, is the subject of my next book, "Capitol of Freedom: Restore American Greatness," co-authored with Shonda Werry. In the book, we explore various aspects of American exceptionalism, from our prioritization of individual liberty, to the respect the United States has always had for private property, to the ingenious framework of limited government outlined in the Constitution.

One of the exceptional aspects of our system of government is that we are a republic, not a democracy (despite what the progressives say). The founders understood that both democracies and republics present challenges. The difference is that all democracies suffer the same fate, suicide, as John Adams pointed out; Republics, by contrast, require constant vigilance, but at least provide hope for survival. That our republic has lasted 244 years is solid proof that our founders were on the right track.

Our founders knew that the Republican government was a necessity for the survival of our nation, but that it was insufficient on its own. Republics require each generation to commit to our founding ideals. The legend is that Benjamin Franklin was asked, upon leaving the Constitutional Convention of 1787, what form of government we would have. His comment, "A republic, if you can keep it," has been a lasting reminder for generations of Americans since we have shared responsibility for maintaining the republic.

The tenuous nature of the Republican government means that personal responsibility plays an important role in American culture. Progressives reject the concept of personal freedom for what it demands of us.

As we discussed in the book, personal responsibility is a deep-seated aspect of the American character. The term comes from our founding fathers, as Edmund Randolph, a Virginia delegate, sought to create a culture of accountability and transparency with voters, with personal responsibility as the anchor in our system of government. Personal responsibility is anathema to the progressive erect of the "safe spaces" because it demands that I be responsible for my own actions and words, even if I sincerely disagree with what you are saying.

The progressives' assault on American greatness goes directly to the Declaration of Independence. The document is a marvel and is the strongest demonstration of American exceptionalism. Through Jefferson's words, we gave birth not only to a new nation but to a whole new deal between humans and their government.

G K. Chesterton, in his comments on America, commented on the importance of the Declaration of Independence. “The United States is the only nation in the world founded on a creed. That creed is exposed with dogmatic and even theological lucidity in the Declaration of Independence … It states that all men are equal in their demand for justice, that governments exist to give them that justice and that their authority is just for that reason. "

Therein lies the heart and soul of the Declaration, and gives insight into why progressives, so determined to undermine the United States, attack the document. The Declaration of Independence defined individual freedom in a way that had never been done before, and defined our rights as given by God. However, progressives have none of that.

The Declaration of Independence did something that even the founders did not fully anticipate. He launched the abolition of slavery. Progressives have defended historical nonsense such as Project 1619, which attempts to make slavery the sine qua non condition of the foundation of our nation. In reality, slavery was an affront to the ideals of the United States and the very language of the Declaration of Independence, and that is why the institution was eliminated.

Elections almost always come down to one central question. This year's election question is a nod to Benjamin Franklin: Is our republic worth keeping? The cancel crowd tells us that there is nothing worth preserving in our history, and that we must systematically attack, destroy, rewrite, and rename.

For the rest of us, November gives us an opportunity to take personal responsibility for maintaining our republic. Will that be easy? Of course not. But nothing worth doing is.

