Representative Louie Gohmert's daughter rebukes him for not wearing a mask before the diagnosis of coronavirus

"This has been a heartbreaking battle because I love my father and I don't want him to die," he continued. "Please listen to the medical experts. It is not worth following a president who has no regrets about taking his followers to an early grave."

CNN has reached out to Gohmert's office for comment.

Gohmert was scheduled to fly aboard Air Force One Wednesday with President Donald Trump to Midland, Texas, but tested positive for coronavirus during a pre-flight examination at the White House, a person familiar with the situation told CNN.

A senior Republican adviser told CNN that the test results caused problems in Hill, where "many employees" were ordered to take the tests before they could go to meetings and resume business.

Gohmert posted a video statement on Twitter saying, "The reports of my passing are very premature," noting that he was asymptomatic.

"I don't have any of the symptoms listed as part of Covid-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus," he said.

Before his diagnosis, Gohmert had told CNN in June that he was not wearing a mask because he had been tested and did not yet have the virus. "But if I understand, you will never see me without a mask," he offered.

When told that health experts say that people who do not have symptoms may be carrying the virus and can unknowingly pass it on to others, Gohmert replied, "But I am still being tested and do not have it. So I am not afraid. from you, but if I get it I'll put on a mask. "