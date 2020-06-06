Representative Mark Green: D-Day Anniversary – We must continue the fight to maintain the legacy of sacrifice

When I served in the Army, I had the great privilege of serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as a supply officer and commander of the airborne rifle company. That's the same division that sent its paratroopers behind the beaches into the Normandy countryside in the early hours of June 6, 1944, knowing in advance that it would be a hard-fought battle with staggering casualties.

On that historic day, what we now call D-Day, nearly 1,500 paratroopers were captured or killed when they landed in Normandy, France. Several thousand more spilled their blood on the beaches, fighting against Nazi forces dug into hardened positions on the coasts.

Operation Overlord was complex, the largest joint landing and amphibian landing in human history. The allied forces synchronized precisely at pre-established points on the battlefield, with 6,939 ships, 925 C-47 military aircraft carrying 23,000 paratroopers, and 156,000 allied ground soldiers. The 82nd Airborne had to complete a variety of objectives, taking over bridges, strategic crossings, and villages alongside the equally famous 101st Airborne Division.

That day began the liberation of Europe from tyrannical power and control of Nazi Germany. The soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy fought bravely, writing the history of our nation with their courage, sweat, and blood.

As for the heroes of World War II, it is the job of each of us to continue the fight to maintain their legacy of sacrifice, because time is running out to hear their stories. One fact is certain: The United States needs to listen to them more than ever.

The legacy of World War II was lasting freedom, not only for the United States, but for the entire world. It is thanks to those brave warriors on the beaches of Normandy, and Iwo Jima, and Anzio, and so many others, that we can look back on those bloody years with the deepest respect and admiration for those who put so much altar of freedom .

It was an honor to serve in the same division as those brave soldiers of a few generations ago. And today, I am proud to represent the troops and families of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell in Congress.

Last year, I had the honor of traveling to the Normandy beaches to celebrate the 75th anniversary of your service. The opportunity to visit these historic beaches and honor the sacrifice of our soldiers was an experience that I will carry with me forever.

The brave Americans who fought and died in Normandy gave their lives to preserve our freedom. It is our duty to preserve their legacy with the respect and dignity they deserve.