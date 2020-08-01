Representative of the Republican Party of Alaska among 7 killed when 2 planes collide in the air

An Alaska state legislator and six other people died when two small planes collided in midair on Friday, authorities said.

Representative Gary Knopp, 67, a member of the state House of Representatives, was piloting one of the two passengerless aircraft, according to Alaska State Police.

The other plane was carried by a local pilot and was carrying a guide from Kansas and four people from South Carolina.

There were no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the tragic accident, which occurred just before 8:30 a.m. over the small community of Soldotna in Alaska, about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage.

"This is an unfathomable tragedy for several families today," said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price.

In addition to Knopp, soldiers identified the other six people killed as pilot Gregory Bell, 57, of Soldotna; guide David Rogers, 40, of Kansas; and Caleb Hulsey, 26; Heather Hulsey, 25; Mackay Hulsey, 24, and Kirstin Wright, 23, all from South Carolina.

Bell was a co-owner of High Adventure Air Charter in Soldotna, which offers bear-watching adventures, fishing and hunting trips, and glacier tours, according to its website.

Soldiers say six of the seven people were pronounced dead at the crash site. The seventh person died on the way to a hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent investigators to the crash site, about two miles northeast of Soldotna Airport.

The two planes involved were a single-engine Beaver DHC-2 Beaver and a Piper PA-12, authorities said.

State Senator Peter Micciche said he knew Knopp, a Republican who has served the Kenai Peninsula community for decades, as well as Bell, the owner of the letter he had flown with in the past.

“We live in a small, tight community here on the Central Peninsula. When I heard the horrible sounds of a plane crash this morning … I knew there was a high probability that it involved someone we knew well, "Micciche said in a statement.

"We are recovering from loss for our community."

Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered the flags of the United States and the State to be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday in honor of Knopp.

"The First Lady and I wish to express our sincere condolences to Rep. Knopp's family as they mourn his untimely demise," Dunleavy said in a statement.

Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became known as an avid nature lover, expert pilot, and dedicated public servant. Without a doubt, his presence will be missed by those whom he faithfully served. ”

With posts