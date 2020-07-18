Representative Stefanik on civil unrest: "We need to defend the police, not eliminate the police"

As law enforcement officers and protesters continue to clash on city streets across the country, New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling for police protection.

THE BERKELEY POLICE WILL NO LONGER BE ASSIGNED WITH THE ISSUANCE OF TRAFFIC QUOTES; REPORT

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Stefanik said Saturday that, amid the noise, there is "a lot of work" to be done to address race relations in the United States and address police reform.

"Well, we have a lot of work, and there are proposals that have been put forward. Tim Scott has led the JUSTICE Act, of which I am a co-sponsor. We need to increase funding for training and outreach to the community," he said.

According to Stefanik, what "is not the answer" is to disburse or redistribute the funds of the police departments.

"Our police are necessary in the communities that are suffering the most at the moment, where the greatest violence is being seen. Therefore, we must defend the police, not disburse them," he said. "And really look at how we can make positive change and that's by increasing our training, that's by increasing our community outreach. Not turning our backs on hard-working law enforcement."

Some Democratic leaders, like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, have already pledged to fund their departments. Going one step further, the Minneapolis City Council has moved to replace the police with a "holistic" public security force. On Wednesday, Berkeley, California, moved forward with a proposal to prevent police from making traffic stops, with the goal of reducing the police budget by 50 percent.

Earlier this month, New York City lawmakers voted on budget changes that transferred $ 1 billion from the NYPD to programs that aid in youth and community development.

"You know, there have been pictures of the horrible, horrible statements made to our African American law enforcement officers," said Stefanik.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is no tolerance for racism in this country and we have to absolutely eradicate bad actors like the case of George Floyd's assassins. But we should not turn our backs on the police, which sadly we are seeing in New York City today , " she said.