Representative Steve Scalise: the & # 39; anarchists & # 39; take over peaceful protests, cities must stand up

American cities must confront anarchists who hijack peaceful protests and protect their communities, Louisiana Republican Representative Steve Scalise urged Tuesday.

In an interview in "America & # 39; s Newsroom," The House Minority Whip noted that the riots and looting are where many lawmakers should mark the line.

CURRENT DHS SECRETARY HITS AGAIN IN PORTLAND MAYOR'S "COMPLETELY RESPONSIBLE" CLAIM THAT THE FEDS ARE "SCALING" THE DISMISSAL

"And that's where you have these mayors (who) must stand up and protect their communities. Some are doing really well, by the way. But, some are not," he said.

The congressman said it is "a right" that US taxpayers are "safe in their homes."

"They pay taxes to have police forces to keep them safe, and police officers do an amazing job. There are brave police officers who risk their lives every day. If there is a bad police officer, they will be eliminated," he said.

"But overall, the vast majority of the police are risking their lives to keep us safe. We need to stand behind them and provide them with the support and tools they need to do their job safely," Scalise said.

As violence escalated in Portland, Oregon, in the past two months, local Democratic politicians clashed with the Trump administration for sending federal authorities.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told "Fox & Friends" Monday that he did not need "invitations from the state, state mayors, or state governors to do (his) job" and that they would "if they wanted to." there or not. "

"We want to work with them," added Wolf. "And we have an excellent working relationship with the vast majority of local law enforcement. However, there are some communities that, once again, want to create this environment that allows this illegality."

On the same day, President Trump noted that he could order the deployment of federal agents in other liberal cities, including New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

"Look, the President has a responsibility to keep Americans safe," Scalise told host Bill Hemmer. "And I am glad that he is fulfilling his duties as President of the United States, even if some of these local mayors are not going to be willing to keep their people safe."

"And, you have seen the movement of 'spending the police'. And, whether it is Joe Biden saying that he is going to allocate money to the police officers, that is spending the police, (and) that it's not the majority of Americans. Americans deserve to be safe in their homes and safe when they do their business, and right now some of these mayors are not providing that, which is very unfortunate, "he said.