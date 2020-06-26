Representative Waltz on the Lincoln statue as a goal: Cancel culture has become & # 39; ignorant culture & # 39;

Representative Michael Waltz, R-Florida, said Friday that "canceling culture has become an ignorant culture," in response to protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C. to demonstrate against a statue of Abraham Lincoln in commemoration of emancipation.

"This is not a Confederate statue. It was a post-Civil War celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation," he said on "Fox & Friends."

Lincoln Park saw an awkward clash Thursday night after left-wing protesters said they planned to demonstrate against a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC, which had been paid for by freed slaves and dedicated by African-American abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The Emancipation Memorial depicts Lincoln holding the Emancipation Proclamation and standing next to a chained and kneeling African American. It represents the abolition of slavery in the United States, but opponents have criticized the juxtaposition of a Lincoln looming over a black man on one knee.

Earlier in the week, protesters announced that they planned to demonstrate at the Emancipation Monument on Thursday and Friday night. And on Tuesday, Washington Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton said she planned to introduce legislation to remove the "troublesome" statue.

"Although previously enslaved Americans paid for the construction of this statue in 1876, the design and sculpture process was carried out without their input and it shows," Holmes Norton said in a statement.

Waltz said President Trump is right to warn of the consequences for people who break the law and vandalize federal property.

"The mafia culture cannot simply decide what it wants to destroy. If we want to start a process, if we want to make these decisions as local communities, that's fine. But the president is absolutely right. There must be consequences for what they are doing, "he said.

"Take five minutes and do some research before you start looking for statues," said Lt. Col. of the National Guard, explaining the story behind the statue and how freed slaves participated in its creation.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.