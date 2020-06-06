Republican anti-Trump group targets president on coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE – A Republican group opposing President Trump's reelection will unveil a new announcement Saturday highlighting the president's comments in March that he was "not blamed at all" for the widespread lack of coronavirus testing that Americans faced at one point. in which the pandemic was spreading throughout the country.

The Lincoln Project commercial, first shared with Fox News, highlights late Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower and recounts how, as an Allied commander in charge of the successful World War II D-Day landings in Europe, he was prepared to take on the responsibility if the massive operation had failed.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ABOUT THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

“Great leaders prepare for every eventuality. They hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, "says the narrator on the spot.

The ad then uses the clip from President Trump that says, "No, I'm not responsible at all," when asked at a White House press conference about the difficulties at the time in expanding coronavirus testing. The clip of the president who refused to take responsibility went viral and was used by the campaign for Democratic challenger Joe Biden and other Democrats to criticize the president's actions to combat the pandemic.

The president has repeatedly rejected the past three months against charges from his critics that he initially downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and then lost the federal response.

Trump, at a Rose Garden event on Friday, highlighted once again that his actions saved "millions of lives," and credited his decision in late January to "prevent people from China from entering soon. Because we stopped early at the end of Very early in January, people from China who were infected arrived in our country. " The coronavirus originated in China.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The narrator in the ad continues, "It is not time for the United States to return to a different type of leadership."

The Lincoln Project says the ad will appear digitally starting Saturday and will air on television in Washington DC and other television markets beginning Tuesday.

The Lincoln Project was formed late last year by the well-known Never Trumpers. Among them are George Conway, the husband of White House chief adviser Kellyanne Conway, as well as Republican consultants John Weaver, Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson, who were the chief political advisers to the late Senator John McCain. Weaver was also the chief political adviser to then-Ohio Governor John Kasich's 2016 presidential campaign.

CHAIRMAN OF ZINGS OF THE ANTI TRUMP GROUP ON HEALTHY RELATIONS

On Monday, the group announced that it would spend half a million dollars to run a scathing television commercial in six general election battlefield states and the DC market targeting the president for his comments and records on race relations amidst a wave of unrest in cities across the country caused by the death of George Floyd.

The new announcement is the second from the group criticizing the president for the coronavirus. Last month they released a commercial titled "Mourning America," which was a riff on President Ronald Reagan's 1984 reelection team's hit "Morning in America" ​​ad.

Trump responded, calling the Lincoln Project a "group of RINO Republicans who seriously failed."