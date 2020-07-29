The Arizona Republican Party chairwoman had her Twitter account "temporarily limited" after allegedly violating the company's policy on misleading information, according to a report.

Dr. Kelli Ward, 51, a doctor who served in the Arizona State Senate and also ran as a candidate for the United States Senate, had shared a viral video showing a group of doctors commenting on the pandemic of coronaviruses that were found to be false and misleading. Arizona Republic reported.

The video was the same one for which Twitter also suspended Donald Trump Jr.'s account for 12 hours, a move the president's son told Tucker Carlson was one of numerous tech industry actions that he claimed "benefit the left "and" harm conservatives. " . "

San Francisco-based Twitter decided that the content of the video was "potentially harmful" to the public, the Republic reported.

It was unclear if Ward's suspension was also for 12 days. But in a statement, Republican Party state executive director Greg Safsten criticized the tech company's action and questioned its timing.

"With a week to go before the Arizona primary, suspending the president's account, limiting our ability to reach her more than 80,000 Twitter followers, hampers our ability to communicate with voters, encouraging Arizona residents to get out (and) vote, and silence an important conservative voice in our state, "Safsten wrote, according to the Republic.

In a Twitter message, the Arizona Republican Party ridiculed Twitter's action as an example of "BIGTECH CENSORSHIP" and "Election Interference!"

The doctors' video was released Monday by a group called Tea Party Patriots. Facebook and YouTube have removed the video from their sites, Republic reported.

It showed a group of doctors in front of the US Supreme Court building in Washington, where a doctor, identified as Dr. Stella Immanuel, claimed that he treated more than 350 patients with coronavirus, some of them with pre-existing conditions. , and none of them died after taking hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and zithromax.

The treatment has been questioned by other sources, The New York Times reported.

Next week's Arizona primaries, which had been rescheduled as of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, will determine, among other races, whether US Senator Martha McSally will win the state Republican nomination in a special election as she seeks to retain her seat. .

McSally's Republican opponent is businessman Daniel McCarthy. The winner will face Democrat Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut and husband of former US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, in November.