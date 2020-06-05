Republican candidate in NH guarded race accuses Democratic congressman of siding with "criminals over our cops"

Republican nominee Matt Mowers, who hopes to topple Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in a New Hampshire House race this year, accused his opponent of siding with "criminals over our cops" amid protests and riots in New Hampshire. after the death of George Floyd.

Mowers, who previously worked at the State Department under the Trump administration, asked for responsibility for the death of George Floyd, but said Pappas "turned his back" on police. "We cannot sit around while our communities burn and the police are attacked," he added. Mowers said "reckless protesters" were taking advantage of the peaceful protests.

"Just this week, protesters in Manchester threw bottles and spit on officers who were there to protect protesters and keep our community safe. Across the country, the police have been attacked and even killed. Chris Pappas sided with these criminals over our cops, "Mowers said, according to Breitbart.

According to Mowers, Pappas' condemnation of the riots and destruction has been lacking. During an interview Wednesday with New Hampshire public radio, he said the protests had been "largely peaceful" and were "galvanizing colored communities and allies across our nation."

"We have seen, you know, acts of violence committed and there is absolutely no place for that," Pappas said. “And if you talk to the organizers of the protest, you know that they are doing everything possible to make sure that no one gets involved in such activities because, ultimately, it takes away the powerful message they have to communicate. "

"But we also have to make sure that public safety is there and that, you know, our communities are safe from some of the violence that has erupted in some of our largest cities," he added.

However, Mowers accused Pappas of turning a blind eye to police harassment.

"Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day when they report to work, all the more so when politicians like Chris Pappas turn a blind eye to the crimes committed against them," Mowers said.

"Chris Pappas needs to fully denounce protesters who have taken advantage of protests across the country and ask him to support our law enforcement officers here in New Hampshire," he added.