Republican congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said the campaign will carry out temperature checks and give face masks and hand sanitizer at the president's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Tulsa health officials express skepticism as to whether this is the right time for a big campaign event.

"I saw the campaign tweet that they got close to a million RSVPs, that's pretty extraordinary," Conway said at the White House Monday. "And they are doing temperature checks, giving everyone a facial mask and hand sanitizer."

"It appears that the campaign is taking steps that are consistent with what the CDC has said, and possibly even with the guidelines of Tulsa or the state of Oklahoma," he continued. "I would have to look at that, see what stage they are in. They are doing pretty well in Oklahoma."

Conway called those decisions "good" and "an acknowledgment that there are established guidelines that must be followed."

"We certainly hope that people in Oklahoma adhere to all reasonable guidelines," he added.

Some context: On Monday morning, Trump's deputy chief communications director for the campaign, Erin Perrine, told Fox Business that "the campaign takes the safety and health of the American people very seriously," and would be "taking precautions to this is a safe demonstration for protesters. "

CNN reported Sunday that the director of the Tulsa Health Department said he wants President Trump to postpone his campaign meeting scheduled for Saturday, citing concerns about a significant increase in local Covid-19 cases.

In an interview with the local newspaper Tulsa World, Dr. Bruce Dart said: "I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus is not as much of a concern as it is today."

The city's health department said Friday that it posted its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases to date.