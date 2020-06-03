Republican convention site in limbo: this is where the party might go

Search is activated as Republican national committee (RNC) begins exploring new locations to celebrate its August presidential convention

Hours later President Trump He tweeted that the Republican Party "is now required to look elsewhere" other than Charlotte, North Carolina, to host this summer. Republican national conventionParty officials said Thursday that the event, in fact, "will take place in another city."

RNC SAYS THE CONVENTION WILL BE HELD IN & # 39; ANOTHER CITY & # 39; AFTER TUBE NIXES CHARLOTTE AFTER A SHOCK WITH DEM. GOVERNOR

The decision comes later North CarolinaThe Democratic governor said Republican leaders should provide plans for a reduced event due to coronavirus pandemic health concerns. The party pushed for a full convention in person, which Governor Roy Cooper essentially said they could not accept.

"Due to the governor's directive that our convention cannot continue as planned as our rules require, the celebration of the president's acceptance of the Republican nomination will take place in another city," an RNC official told Fox. News.

What other places could be considered?

The search for a new city to host the convention is already underway. Among the places that could land the event is Nashville, Tenn. Republican party officials are heading to Nashville later this week.

Other contested places to grab the convention are Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as sites in Georgia. Republican Governors in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee We have all said in recent days that they would welcome the Republican convention.

The governor of Nevada He's a Democrat, but Republican sources say Las Vegas It is another city that Republican Party officials may explore in the coming days.