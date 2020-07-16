Republican convention to be cut due to coronavirus





The new plans will mean smaller crowds, fewer speeches, and the use of indoor and outdoor venues in a bid to salvage an in-person convention in the state of Florida, which has become one of the country's top coronavirus hot spots. Attendance will be limited to 2,500 regular RNC delegates during the first three days of the convention, and delegates may bring one guest and alternate delegates may also attend, with a total attendance limit of approximately 7,000 people.

RNC President Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to the convention delegates on Thursday morning informing them of the changes, telling them that the party intends to hold a convention celebration, but it will do so by making adjustments that comply with local health guidelines.

"I want to make it clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville. We can come together and host a premier event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of the President Trump administration and his new nomination for a second term. while it also does so safely and responsibly, "McDaniel wrote.

Plans to lower the convention cap culminate nearly two months of hostile efforts by Republican officials to offer an in-person convention as Trump has simultaneously demanded that they address health problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The RNC is still planning a four-day event in Jacksonville, but will restrict access to activities for the first three days to regular delegates only. On the last night, when President Donald Trump accepts the nomination, it will be open to delegates, their guests, and alternate delegates. That will mean a much smaller crowd than is generally expected from a nomination speech in traditional circumstances. In his letter, McDaniel does not elaborate on what type of programming will take place in the first three days of the convention, but promises that each day will feature nightly programming along with events and festivities during the day. Convention organizers also plan to offer hand sanitizer, masks, and personal protective equipment, employ aggressive disinfection protocols, and make Covid-19 testing "available." In the past, organizers had said that every person entering the convention perimeter would be tested for Covid-19. See the 2020 presidential election polls RNC officials decided in June to move the convention, aside from the pro forma vote, away from Charlotte, North Carolina, after the state's Democratic governor insisted on security protocols including social distancing and wearing masks, which Trump he was not willing to accept in time. Within weeks of leaving Charlotte, RNC officials landed in Jacksonville as the site of the convention, hoping the pro-Trump region and Republican state governor Ron DeSantis would make it easier to hold a convention in person. on a large scale as Trump has demanded A spate of coronavirus cases in Florida in recent weeks has affected those plans, and RNC officials initially considered outdoor venues as a safer alternative to hosting major convention events before deciding on a convention this week. reduced. A Jacksonville city official involved in the planning told CNN that TIAA Bank Field, where the Jaguars play, is connected to Daily & # 39; s Place Amphitheater. They were told at a planning meeting on Wednesday night that they plan to use the amphitheater, in addition to a very large open-air attached space, which is now the Jaguar driving range. "The amphitheater is nice because it is covered and you can use the stadium halls during concerts," said the official. "They are looking for as many big tents as possible because it can rain every day," said the official. "All bets are void if there is a hurricane." Vice President Mike Pence hinted at the changes to come during a call with reporters on Wednesday. "I can tell you that it is a work in progress. The President indicated that we will be flexible, we will continue to consult with Mayor (Lenny) Curry and other local officials and Governor DeSantis as we move forward," Pence said. "But consideration is being given to having the convention in an outdoor setting, and also putting into practice the kinds of measures that put the health of everyone who participates, our delegates, visitors and anyone else present. Putting everyone's health first participants ".

CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Donald Judd contributed to this report.