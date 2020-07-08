Republican governor of New Hampshire to greet president but not attend Trump rally

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Governor Chris Sununu said he will welcome President Trump when he arrives in New Hampshire for his rally on Saturday night, but the Republican governor added that he will not attend the event.

"As governor, I will always be there to greet the president and I will be there to do that," Sununu told reporters.

But Sununu continued to explain Tuesday during his regular coronavirus briefing: "I will not be in the crowd of thousands of people … As a governor, I try to be very cautious with myself and my family."

The president's rally at Pease International Airport, located in Portsmouth, will be Trump's second since the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country in March, forcing most Americans to curl up in their homes and unleashing the free fall of much of the nation's economy.

Unlike last month's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the anticipated large crowds never materialized, Saturday's event will be an outdoor rally.

Sununu urged anyone over the age of 60 or those with compromised immune systems to avoid the rally, which will take place on the track outside a large hangar.

"It is not the law, but it is a very smart move," Sununu said. "You don't have to be in a big meeting where you are at higher risk."

With the nation's death toll from the pandemic at 130,000, public health officials continued to urge Americans to avoid large crowds, social distance, and wear masks when they are around other people.

Saturday's rally will take place as most states across the country are experiencing spikes in new coronavirus cases. And the three most populous states, California, Texas, and Florida, as well as other states, including Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, are now grappling with spikes after easing restrictions in the past month. Overall, more than 20 states have paused or reversed movements to reduce restrictions.

It's a different story in New Hampshire, which is one of the few states where the number of new coronavirus cases has decreased in recent weeks.

New Hampshire is currently asking visitors from other states to be quarantined for 14 days or to be tested for coronavirus. But the governor said that the president does not have to be quarantined because he comes only for the rally and then leaves.

"If you only come to an event or go shopping here, then the 14-day quarantine does not apply," Sununu explained.

In announcing the event over the weekend, the Trump campaign emphasized that there would be "wide access to the hand sanitizer and that all attendees will be provided with a face mask that they are recommended to wear."

Sununu reached that point on Monday and said in a statement that he was "pleased to see that the campaign will deliver facial masks and hand sanitizer to all attendees, as has been true at all public gatherings in NH where distancing is difficult to achieve. Social". keep. It is imperative that people attending the demonstration wear masks. "

The Sununu office statement also highlighted that the governor "will wear a mask" when greeting the president.

The state advises but does not require event attendees to wear masks.

Sununu is a supporter of the President and enjoys a close working relationship with Vice President Mike Pence. But he is also running for reelection for a two-year third term in New Hampshire, which is largely a purple state and a key battleground for the general election.