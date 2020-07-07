Republican governors in Florida and Texas split as coronavirus cases increased







In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, who had previously blocked local governments from requiring masks, and had been one of the first to reopen businesses, last week backed down and issued a mandate that required masks in most of the state. The move came after it closed all bars, limited restaurants to 50% of capacity, and stopped elective surgeries on coronavirus hot spots. In a video, he acknowledged what he said was "a stark reality: Covid-19 is not going to go away. In fact, it is getting worse."

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, like Abbott, has encouraged masks and social distancing. But unlike Abbott, he has refused to issue a state mandate, insisting that no further action is necessary. It has cut funding for coronavirus treatment in prisons and for online learning services, while insisting that schools reopen in the fall. And he's downplaying the increase in cases in his state, saying that people who get the virus are younger.

"There is no need to be afraid," DeSantis said Monday.

The response of the governors of the two largest Republican-led states to the increase in cases in recent weeks shows a split within the Republican Party over whether to follow the lead of President Donald Trump as Trump expresses skepticism towards the masks, rallies Campaigns that ignore social distancing guidelines, insist that schools should reopen in the fall and more.

Some veteran Republicans who have created their own political brands, such as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, enacted stricter guidelines in response to the pandemic than most of their Republican colleagues. Abbott, a second-term governor who has held a statewide office since 2002, had previously hesitated to close businesses and mask mandates, but changed his focus in recent days as case numbers increased. But DeSantis, a first-term governor who needed Trump's help to secure a narrow victory in 2018, has reflected Trump's antagonism towards coronavirus-related restrictions, and insisted this week that no further action is needed, even if Your state has set case records and positivity rates on new tests in recent days. Coronavirus cases have accelerated across much of the south and southwest in recent weeks. Florida on Tuesday reported 7,347 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 213,773. Texas crossed the 200,000-case threshold on Monday, just 17 days after reaching 100,000 cases. The state reported 5,318 cases on Monday, with public health officials there warning of significant increases in the coming days, and has seen 205,642 in total. DeSantis said Monday that the record peak in coronavirus cases in his state over the weekend, and his high rates of positivity, are due in part to an increase in the number of tests performed, an echo of Trump's frequent rejection. the increase in the number of coronavirus cases as a result of more tests. "There have been far more infections than documented cases & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said." But it's not really evidence that it's more frequent. " DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday at a coronavirus treatment facility, where his aides didn't tell reporters Before the event, 18 patients who had tested positive were already being treated. His insistence that schools should reopen in the fall is already leading local school officials to challenge the governor. In Broward County, home to the nation's sixth-largest school district, the superintendent said Monday that students will not be required to return to their physical classrooms. The Republican National Convention, which moved to Jacksonville and is scheduled for August, is also looming in Florida. DeSantis ignored a reporter's questions Tuesday about whether to waive crowd size restrictions for the RNC. In Texas, Abbott, like DeSantis, has refused to take responsibility for the escalation in cases. But it has issued more serious warnings, including on Monday that deaths would increase this month. "My concern is that we may see more deaths as we move through mid-July," he said on FOX4 in Dallas. He said the state is "increasing" medical personnel to regions where the ICU beds capacity of hospitals is approaching its limits. But Abbott's reversal of the masks has not slowed criticism of his handling of the virus, as he has opposed restrictions on companies. After Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in ABC's "This Week" that her county, which includes Houston, needs the state to grant her authority to issue a stay-at-home order, Abbott said in a television interview on Monday that went into "confinement". the mode "really" would force Texans into poverty. "He also blamed local governments for not enforcing existing orders. "They must come forward, enforce the law as it is, before they are given more authority." said at the KFDM in Beaumont . "They ask for more and more, but they do absolutely nothing." Those comments drew criticism, including from Beto O & # 39; Rourke, the former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, and a potential candidate for governor of Texas in 2022, who tweeted on Monday that Abbott should resign. "Abbott opens Texas too early, issues a mask order too late, denies the authority of local leaders to contain the virus, causing the uncontrolled spread of the avid, many hospitalized and soon to die from their negligence, and then blaming local officials. " O & # 39; Rourke wrote. "Pathetic. Resignation."





