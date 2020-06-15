Republican group runs ads attacking Democrats over "pay police" move

EXCLUSIVE: A Republican group is releasing an ad attacking Democrats over recent calls to dismantle and abolish police departments in response to George Floyd's death, playing with uncertainty about who would respond to emergency calls if police departments be abolished entirely.

Local officials have suggested such a dismantling of the police force in Minneapolis, although other prominent Democrats, including Joe Biden, have rejected such calls.

The State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF), a policy group that works with the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) to elect Republicans to local offices, will send the announcement through television purchases and digital purchases Targets in Atlanta, Dallas, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Charlotta, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida, titled "Danger," depicts a scared woman calling 911 during an invasion of her home, only to have the operator tell her to "a human resources officer is not currently available" and that the government could send aid between 8:30 am and 5:30 p.m. The next day to help with the emergency.

"Definancing the police has become the centerpiece of the radical left movement, and has surprised mothers and fathers in the United States with the fear of having to wonder who they are expected to call when the safety of their family is in danger, "said SGLF CEO Austin Chambers. . "From Minnesota to Georgia and across the country, state conservatives will continue to strongly support their communities, law enforcement, and meaningful police reform."

MINNEAPOLIS POLES MAIN QUESTION ABOUT HOW POLICE DEPLOYMENT MAY AFFECT CRIME VICTIMS, THE CITES "PRIVILEGE"

Chambers added: "The left's aspirations for a lawless society is too great a threat to the security of Americans. We will do everything we can to prevent these radical proposals from coming true."

Not all Democrats have backed calls to abolish or even eliminate police departments. Biden and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Are two of the most notable national Democrats to resist the movement. And the Democratic leadership of the House warned its members last week to avoid taking a firm stance on the issue.

But calls to dismantle and dismantle police departments have gained popularity among local officials across the country, shifting from a marginal idea to speaking to much of the political left in a matter of days as anger over Floyd's death under Custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. – and the alleged excessive use of force by departments across the country to handle the resulting protests and riots – has overflowed.

The SGLF ad is in Minneapolis, which is the site of the most radical and fast-moving movement among local government officials to dismember their local law enforcement institution.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender appeared last Monday on CNN's "New Day" to explain her city's plan for a "police-free" society. He explained that "we can change the response of our armed police officers to a more appropriate response for mental health calls, for some domestic violence calls, for health related issues."

But when asked by host Alisyn Camerota what would happen during an armed invasion, like the one shown in the SGLF ad, she dodged the question.

"Do you understand that the word dismantle or without police also makes some people nervous, for example?" Camerota asked. "What if in the middle of (the) night, my house is forced? Who do I call?"

"I mean, I hear that loud and clear from many of my neighbors," said Bender. "And I know, and so do I, and I know that comes from a privileged place. Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we should step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality in that calling the police can mean more harm. "

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.