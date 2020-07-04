Republican internal poll signals Democratic defeat

Perhaps not surprisingly, then, when one party conducts many more internal surveys than normal, it is good for their side. The parties tend to launch good surveys when they have it. Since 2004, there has been an almost perfect correlation (+0.96 on a scale of -1 to +1) between the proportion of partisan polls published by Democrats and the November results.

Right now, Democrats and liberal groups are posting far more polls than Republicans, suggesting that public polls that show Democrats are well supported by what parties are seeing in their own numbers.

Liberal and Democratic aligned groups have released 17 House polls taken in April or later. Republican aligned groups have rolled 0. That is a very bad relationship for Republicans.

Interestingly, it was Republicans who dominated the electoral landscape in the first quarter of the year. From January to March, Republican and Conservative groups released 10 polls compared to 2 by Democrats.

April's turning point aligns well with when the coronavirus pandemic became the main story of the year. It is when President Donald Trump's approval rating began an almost continuous decline that continues unabated.

In other words, it makes perfect sense that Democrats have begun to dominate the electoral landscape in recent months. They had a lot of good news on their side that they wanted to go out in public. Meanwhile, Republicans probably saw numbers that wouldn't make them look good.

Now, you may be wondering if internal polls across the state show the same thing. Presidential elections are won primarily at the state level, after all. Unfortunately, presidential campaigns are not publishing their own data, and partisan state polls are less likely to shape the narrative because there are so many public polls. Still, there are some outside groups that are posting data, and we're largely seeing the same image that the district's data shows.

Since April, Democratic or Liberal groups have launched 30 state polls in the presidential race. Republicans have submitted just 13. That means the Democratic turnout in statewide internal polls has been 70%.

View 2020 Presidential Election Polls

All but four of the nine conservative or Republican-sponsored surveys come from monthly Restoration PACs. And in any case, the polls sponsored by this group have been some of the worst for Trump recently.

This reminds me a lot of what happened just two years ago. Almost universally, Democrats were the ones who released their House polls publicly. They then made a net profit of 40 seats in the Chamber. Democrats also won the popular House vote by 9 points.

In fact, the 2018 example speaks of a broader pattern since 2004. Although Democrats tend to publish more internal polls publicly, they do very well when that advantage is overwhelming.

When Democrats cast 70% or more of the House's internal polls, there is a big change in their direction in terms of the popular vote. Since 2004, Republicans have never released 70% or more of the House's internal polls. The only time there was anything like this in their (2010), they got more seats in the House than in any election in the past 70 years.

When Democrats publish about 60% of the House's internal polls, the national environment has generally not changed since the previous election.

Slightly less and Republicans are likely to get it right, like the 2010 elections mentioned above, when Democrats' turnout in published internal House polls was just 35%.

Democrats would definitely embrace a political environment that is basically the same as in 2018. The figures recently suggest that it could be even better for them. They point to a national political environment in which they are favored by double digits.

For Republicans, something must change or they will disappear in November.