Republican lawmaker over colleague attacked by Wisconsin protesters: "Mafia is bent on mass destruction"

A "mob" of Democratic protesters in Wisconsin calling for the removal of law enforcement and the removal of historic public statues is "bent on mass destruction," Republican State Senator Kathleen Bernier said Thursday.

In an "Fox & Friends" interview with host Brian Kilmeade, Bernier said he believed Tuesday afternoon's attack by his Democratic counterpart, State Senator Tim Carpenter, at the hands of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters had finally lit a fire under Democratic Governor Tony Evers will take action.

"Well, I think the governor felt that if he let them vent, somehow, you know, they would get burned and let the rest run their course. But I think Senator Carpenter was severely beaten by BLM who then decided to call the Guard. National, "he said.

Carpenter was beaten at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday night after taking a photo of some protesters involved in a violent clash that included the overthrow of two statues.

"I don't know what happened," he later told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "All I did was stop and take a picture and the next thing is that I get five or six shots, they kick me in the head."

The Madison Police Department told Fox News that the Capitol Police will likely handle the case.

The violence began after a group of 200 to 300 protesters marched through downtown Madison, initially blocking intersections and obstructing entrances, the Madison Police Department said in an incident report. The situation escalated when the group arrived on the state Capitol grounds.

The statues of Lady Forward and Colonel Hans Christian Heg, who fought and died during the Civil War on the Union side, were downed and removed from the grounds. Both statues were later recovered, a city official told the Wisconsin State Journal, noting that protesters had removed Heg's leg.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes tweeted after the incident that he was "very disappointed to see what happened" to Carpenter because Carpenter was "on the right side."

"That says they can hit me because I'm a Republican senator," said Bernier.

"They are bent on mass destruction. And they are a mafia. And they are going to eliminate any or all and they want something, apparently they communicated that they want all the money we spend on the police and protection to go to community programs. it's not even realistic in any way shape or form, "he added.

"Do you think the governor understands that?" Kilmeade asked.

"I think it does now," she replied. "I'm not sure what the governor understands. Most of his communication goes through his staff. So, you know, and then … he recorded conversations he had with the leadership and our committee."

"So, I'm not sure what's going on with Governor Evers, to be honest," said Bernier.

