Republican lawmakers criticize John Roberts for DACA ruling

"John Roberts again presents himself as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability," Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement after the ruling.
"If the Chief Justice believes that his impeachment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and be elected. I suspect that voters will find that his strange views are no more compelling than the early judges at the Cut".
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, similarly attacked Roberts and criticized him for again siding with the liberal judges.
Jordan said in a statement Thursday that Roberts was "messing with the law to appease the DC establishment."
Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called Roberts' decision "illegal" and "contrary to the judicial oath that each of the nine judges has taken."
All three Republican lawmakers are among the most conservative members of Congress who often follow President Donald Trump's lead, and the comments suggest deep disgust among party members at the decision, which is a blow to Trump only a few months. before the November elections. Although Trump did not publicly criticize Roberts or any other magistrate by name after the ruling, he criticized the majority opinion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning as "politically charged" and said that "it only tells you one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES from the Supreme Court. "
But the court's decision was not met with harsh criticism from all Republican members of Congress, with some simply calling for a "legislative solution" to immigration based on opinion.
And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, avoided criticizing Roberts directly, rather than telling reporters that "she is not going to say that Judge Roberts is less conservative because of his opinion on it."
CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.