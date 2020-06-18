Republican lawmakers criticize John Roberts for DACA ruling







"John Roberts again presents himself as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability," Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said in a statement after the ruling.

"If the Chief Justice believes that his impeachment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and be elected. I suspect that voters will find that his strange views are no more compelling than the early judges at the Cut".

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, similarly attacked Roberts and criticized him for again siding with the liberal judges.

"First, Obamacare. Now, DACA. What's next? Our second gun rights amendment?" Jordan wrote in a Cheep, referring to Roberts' decision to side with liberal court members in 2012 to uphold the Affordable Care Act in a decision he also wrote. Jordan said in a statement Thursday that Roberts was "messing with the law to appease the DC establishment." Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called Roberts' decision "illegal" and "contrary to the judicial oath that each of the nine judges has taken." All three Republican lawmakers are among the most conservative members of Congress who often follow President Donald Trump's lead, and the comments suggest deep disgust among party members at the decision, which is a blow to Trump only a few months. before the November elections. Although Trump did not publicly criticize Roberts or any other magistrate by name after the ruling, he criticized the majority opinion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning as "politically charged" and said that "it only tells you one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES from the Supreme Court. " But the court's decision was not met with harsh criticism from all Republican members of Congress, with some simply calling for a "legislative solution" to immigration based on opinion. "I think the Supreme Court has given us a unique moment and opportunity." Senator John Cornyn said. "We need to take action and pass legislation that unequivocally allows these young men and women to stay in the only home, in the only country they know," said the Texas Republican. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, echoed the sentiment, calling on Congress to "achieve a permanent outcome for both DACA beneficiaries and border security" in which both Congress and the President will agree. Senator Martha McSally of Arizona, who faces a tough re-election fight in November against astronaut Mark Kelly, also called the failure an "opportunity to do the right thing and solve this problem with thoughtful legislation." And Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, avoided criticizing Roberts directly, rather than telling reporters that "she is not going to say that Judge Roberts is less conservative because of his opinion on it."

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.





