Republican leaders vow to fill potential Supreme Court vacancy this year, despite some apprehension







The push comes despite the strong apprehension of influential Republicans that the Republican Party could pay a political price for treating a candidate under Trump differently than they did for Obama. It also comes as Democrats are increasingly concerned about the fragile health of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old liberal lawyer who recently released a new fight against cancer and the possibility of other retirements.

"We will," said Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader, when asked if the Senate would fill a vacancy, even during the lame session after the presidential election. "That would be part of this year. We would move on."

But the Iowa Republican veteran who chaired the Judicial Committee in 2016 and helped block Judge Merrick Garland, the Obama nominee, by refusing to schedule election year confirmation hearings, said he would not fill a vacancy now for the same reason.

"My position is that if I were chair of the committee, I couldn't go ahead," Senator Chuck Grassley told CNN.