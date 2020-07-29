Republican Minnesota county official resigns after posting image comparing mask use in Nazi Germany

Minnesota Republican Party President Jennifer Carnahan confirmed the official's resignation in a statement Tuesday. Previously, it had echoed a claim by a lower-ranking official that the Wabasha County Republican Party's Facebook page had been hacked, a claim that it was withdrawn on Tuesday night.

"The Minnesota Republican Party learned that the Wabasha County Facebook page was not hacked last night, as the Wabasha County President believes," Carnahan said in a statement Tuesday. "The offensive image was unfortunately posted by a board member who resigned effective immediately at the party's request."

He added that both the State party and the county board "apologize for this disappointing message," which he also called "vitriolic."

The publication is gone, and Carnahan asked the local president to ask the person responsible for the publication to resign, state party communications director Jack Tomczak told CNN. The person who posted the image has not been publicly named.