Republican National Committee: "No final decision was made" on whether the Republican convention will be closed to the press





"No final decision has been made and we are still working on logistics and press coverage options," RNC communications director Michael Ahrens told CNN on Sunday. "We are working with the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend the events."

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the convention said that, given North Carolina's health restrictions related to the coronavirus, they are "planning to have Charlotte's activities closed in the press," meaning that journalists will not be allowed on the site as delegates vote to formally nominate President Donald Trump 2020 Republican Presidential Nominee – an unprecedented restriction in modern American political history. A Republican official familiar with the planning told CNN that the proceedings would be broadcast live.

Ahrens confirmed Sunday that "a live stream is part of the press coverage options we're working on" for the convention, but made it clear that the logistics of the reduced convention continue to change.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both parties to rethink their convention planning. CNN previously reported that the Democratic National Convention will feature just two hours of prime-time programming on each of the four nights of its convention, one of the starkest signals of how unconventional this year's meeting will be. And the RNC has repeatedly changed its plans and made numerous changes to the nomination process. For months, Trump insisted on accepting the Republican Party nomination before a massive crowd and pressured the RNC to find a new place to host a convention in person after the Democratic governor of North Carolina voiced public health concerns about have massive gatherings in Charlotte. Beyond the restrictions on press coverage, the RNC has also reduced the number of delegates who will be available for the proceedings due to coronavirus-related capacity restrictions imposed by the state of North Carolina. Only 336 delegates will vote in the convention procedures, one for every six delegates. In June, the committee selected Jacksonville, Florida, a state where coronavirus cases have hit records, but in one change last month, Trump removed the plans. Susan Glasser, writer for The New Yorker and global affairs analyst for CNN, called the decision to ban reporters from convention activities "impressive." "It certainly is something that the press will protest a lot," Glasser told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Saturday. "The lack of transparency at such an important event, it really seems that Republicans fear that journalists will interview delegates at their own convention." The dramatically shortened GOP convention comes as Trump and his campaign face criticism over the President's comment that it could change the date of the presidential election. As polls show his rival, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with a lead in some key states, Trump blew up on Thursday delaying the Nov. 3 election, claiming without evidence that the contest would be flawed due to the expected increase in vote by mail. Although he did not completely reject the idea of ​​a delay, Trump later seemed to acknowledge that his comments were primarily intended to inject uncertainty into the election. The President does not have the authority to delay an election, instead, Congress has the power to set the date to vote. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams criticized Trump's suggestion on Sunday that he could delay the 2020 election, saying he is trying to distract himself from his "failed leadership" in the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Nobles and Chandelis Duster of CNN contributed to this report.