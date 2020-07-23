Republican Senate Party and White House agree on key parts of Covid's aid package with stimulus plan in place for launch







Senate appropriations chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, announced the "fundamental agreement" on the funding portion of the Republican plan, which would include $ 105 billion for schools and additional billions in test funding.

"I think our agreement reflects our priorities, which is to go back to school, go back to daycare, go back to work," Senate Health President Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, told reporters when he and his colleagues left of the third closed-door meeting. in two days with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The deal marks progress in what has been hard to manage for several days on Capitol Hill for Republicans, with divisions in policies being made public between the Republican senators and the White House, and between the Senate Republicans themselves.

Blocking funding levels marked a step forward, but that serves only as part of a $ 1 trillion proposal that will include funding for schools, liability protections, direct payments for individuals and families, another round of Program loans. Check protection and forgivable incentives and incentives for companies to hire and retain workers.