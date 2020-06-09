Republican Senate Party dodges Trump's unsubstantiated tweet from Buffalo: "I'd rather not listen to it"

At a press conference after a Republican political luncheon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky declined to say whether Trump's tweet was appropriate.

CNN pressured him twice and instead pointed to the work led by Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina to try to craft a police reform package.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, did not answer a question about the President's tweet while jumping in an elevator along with an aide on Capitol Hill.

CNN printed a copy of the president's tweet and tried to read it to Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, who said he hadn't seen it, and then said, "I don't want to comment right now. I'm on my way to a meeting. I'll see him when I do. see. "

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told CNN that he had not seen the tweet but did not want it read to him either. "I would rather not hear it," she said as she walked to an elevator.

"Voters can assess that," said Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, adding: "I am not going to make a regular comment on the president's tweets."

Senator Steve Daines of Montana, a vulnerable Republican whom Trump praised on Twitter on Tuesday, said when asked about the tweet: "The violence we are seeing across the country is heartbreaking. We all need to unite, both for civility and for peaceful dialogue. "

He did not respond to a question about whether Trump should have tweeted about the Buffalo incident.

The video of the altercation in Buffalo shows a line of officers walking towards the man and two pushing him. His head is bleeding on the sidewalk as officers pass him, some watching him.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida declined to comment on Trump's tweet on his way to an audience, saying, "I didn't see it, you're telling me. I don't read Twitter, I just write about it." Pressing him later, Rubio said he couldn't judge because he knew nothing about the man who was thrown to the ground.

"I have no information about that man or who he is," Rubio said.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas said he hasn't seen the tweet: "You know a lot of these things are going through my head."

Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, also told CNN that he did not see Trump's tweet and that while watching the video of the man in Buffalo, he was not looking closely enough to know what happened.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah criticized the tweet, however, he told CNN: "I saw the tweet that it was something shocking to say and I am not going to dignify it with more comments."

Senate Republican Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said in his response: "It is a serious charge that should only be made with facts and evidence and I have yet to see it."

When asked if the President should stop making such accusations, Thune said: "Well, I think that is a fact. But most of us here would rather not be political commentators on the President's tweets. It is a daily exercise, I know you have to cover but we are. As I said from what I saw, I saw the tweet, I saw the video, it is a serious accusation. "

The Buffalo incident has generated national attention amid protests and riots across the country after George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

Fifty-seven police officers in Buffalo resigned from the force's emergency response team after the suspension of the two officers seen on video pushing the 75-year-old man. An investigation is underway in a protest incident that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, called "totally unjustified and totally embarrassing."

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday criticized Senate Republicans for remaining silent and refusing to criticize the president for the tweet.

"Republicans have been dodging and dodging this," said Schumer. "When a 75-year-old man is pushed to the floor and is bleeding and Donald Trump blames the victim and comes up with a conspiracy theory that the Russians probably put forward about who this man is, that's shameful." not even talk about it? Wow. "

This story has been updated with additional developments on Tuesday.